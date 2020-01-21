PERRY - The Boomer basketball teams continue their road swing tonight with games at Perry.
Girls tip at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from close, frustrating losses at Altus on Friday.
Woodward's girls, 6-7, have faced Perry once this year winning 48-46 in the consolation finals of the Wheat Capital Classic.
Perry is 6-6 overall and got a nice win over Chisholm last week, 55-39. The Maroons lost to Frontier on Friday.
On the boys side, the Boomers, 7-6, take on a Perry team that is 11-1 and ranked third in Class 3A. Perry's lone loss was to Class 4A No. 1 Kingfisher.
The area schedule tonight includes Mooreland at Arnett, Vici at Buffalo, Freedom at Waynoka, Goodwell at Laverne, Sharon-Mutual at Canton, Shattuck at Cheyenne, Beaver at Texhoma, Tyrone at Turpin, Newkirk at Alva and Fairview at OBA.
This is a tournament week in Oklahoma as well with most events tipping off Thursday. Here are brackets of interest.
Jones Kiwanis Tournament
Girls
10 a.m. - Blanchard vs. Bethany; 12:40 p.m. - Perkins vs. Lindsay; 3:20 p.m. - Jones vs. John Marshall; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Cushing
Boys
11:20 a.m. - Perkins vs. Blanchard; 2 p.m. - John Marshall vs. Lindsay; 4:40 p.m. - Bethany vs. Jones; 7:20 p.m. - Woodward vs. Cushing
Buffalo Tournament
Girls
11 a.m. - Waynoka vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; 1:30 p.m. - Beaver vs. Sharon-Mutual; 4 p.m. - Hardesty/Yarbrough vs. Canton; 6:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Buffalo
Boys
12:15 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Sharon-Mutual; 2:45 p.m. - Beaver vs. Canton; 5:15 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough; 7:45 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Shattuck Tournament
Girls
10 a.m. - Vici vs. Laverne; 12:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Sayre; 3 p.m. - Arnett vs. Boise City; 5:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Balko
Boys
11:15 a.m. - Laverne vs. Sayre; 1:45 p.m. - Boise City vs. Shattuck; 4:15 p.m. - Balko vs. Forgan; 6:45 p.m. - Vici vs. Arnett
Bi-County Tournament
Girls
10 a.m. - Hammon vs. Blair; 1 p.m. - Erick vs. Merritt; 4 p.m. - Sweetwater vs. Cheyenne-Reydon; 7 p.m. - Seiling vs. Granite
Boys
11:30 a.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Blair; 2 p.m. - Merritt vs. Erick; 5:30 p.m. - Granite vs. Seiling; 8:30 p.m. - Hammon vs. Sweetwater
Tri-County Tournament
Girls
11 a.m. - Leedey vs. Mangum; 1:40 p.m. - Cordell vs. Luther; 4:20 p.m. - Hollis vs. Hobart; 7 p.m. - Snyder vs. Navajo
Boys
12:20 p.m. - Leedey vs. Cordell; 3 p.m. - Mangum vs. Navajo; 5:40 p.m. - Hobart vs. Luther; 8:20 p.m. - Snyder vs. Hollis
