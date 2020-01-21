Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.