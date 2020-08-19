PERRY - Woodward goes on the road for the first time this season for the Perry Fast Pitch Softball Tournament.
The Boomers, 8-4, open tournament play today at 2 p.m. against undefeated Edmond Memorial, then face host Perry at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Boomers take on Ponca City at 11:30 a.m. and Blackwell at 4 p.m. They wrap up pool play against Chickasha at 1 p.m. Saturday, then will play a game in the placement round later Saturday.
Edmond Memorial has the best mark of the five opponents at 4-0 and beat Edmond North and Putnam City earlier this week.
Perry started the week 0-6.
Ponca City is off to a 2-4 start with a nice win over Sand Springs. Blackwell is 4-5 and coming off a pair of losses to Newcastle.
Chickasha sports a 4-2 record with the losses coming against Bridge Creek and Duncan in high scoring games.
The other pool includes Perkins, Newkirk, Mounds, Morrison, Bethany and one of the Bixby JV teams.
The Boomers won the tournament two years ago.
Woodward's JV team will travel to Beaver on Friday and Saturday for the Panhandle Shootout.
The Boomes face Tyrone at 11 a.m. Friday with the winner taking on Beaver-Forgan at 2 p.m. The loser will drop into the elimination bracket.
Other teams in the tournament include Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Arnett, Turpin, Guymon JV, Texhoma, Hooker, Boise City and Guymon.
Also, Woodward's middle school teams are hosting a tournament Friday and Saturday at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
Games start at 5 p.m. on Friday with Watonga vs. Laverne, Guymon vs. Alva and Seiling vs. the Woodward 7th grade. Woodward's 8th grade team faces the Watonga-Laverne winner at 6:30 p.m.
Games will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
