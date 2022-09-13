After two frustrating losses, the Boomers go on the road in search of the first win as they visit Newcastle on Friday.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Boomers are coming off losses to top 10 teams Guthrie and Bethany. Newcastle is uranked, but sports a 2-0 record with wins over Cleveland and Plainview and has allowed just 13 points all season.
Among other things, the Boomers will look to get off to a better start than they have the first two weeks when they fell behind early.
Offensively, the Boomers showed a little spark in the fourth quarter against Bethany, scoring twice. Ace Long had a 100-yard rushing game. Turnovers were a problem as the Boomers gave up three interceptions and a fumble on a punt return. Woodward’s defense will look to create some turnovers of its own and force Newcastle into difficult situations.
The Racers are led by quarterback Jackson Bergt, who has thrown for 313 yards and rushed for 185 more in two games. Carson Bosler has 128 yards rushing this season. Aden Shumard is the top receiving threat. Defensively, Shane Lovejoy is the leading tackler.
The area schedule on Friday includes Turpin at Buffalo, Laverne at Okeene, Oklahoma Bible Academy at Seiling, Ringwood at Waynoka, Corn Bible Academy at Canton, Beaver at Tyrone, Balko-Forgan at Boise City and Beaver at Tyrone. Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual and Shattuck are all off this week.
Start time everywhere is 7 p.m.
Turpin takes a 3-0 record to Buffalo and has outscored opponents by a 143-6 margin so far. Buffalo bounced back from an opening loss to crush Beaver 40-0 last week.
Laverne will look to bounce back from a 40-38 home loss to Seiling last week against an Okeene team that is 2-1. Okeene edged Geary a week ago.
The Seiling Wildcats, ranked as high as second this week, take on Oklahoma Bible Academy in a battle of 3-0 teams. Oklahoma Bible put up 60 points in a win over Yale last week.
Waynoka., ranked as high as second in Class C, goes after its third win in a row while Ringwood is 0-2 and has allowed 94 points in two games.
Editor’s Note: A benefit for the Dakota Samarco Family has been set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the 1000 Hills Ranch Church Arena, three miles south of Woodward on 8th Street.
Events include carnival games, a chili supper, volleyball tournament, goat roping, dunk tanks and an arena dance.
Money raised will help the Samarco family with expenses. Dakota Samarco suffered a neck injury in practice earlier this year and is doing rehabilitation in Oklahoma City.
