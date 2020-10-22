Woodward heads west in search of a two-game winning streak on Friday night.
The Boomers, fresh off a thrilling 17-14 victory over Lawton Eisenhower last week, face the Guymon Tigers Friday in District 5A-2 football. Game time is 7 p.m.
With last week's win the Boomers are 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district competition. Guymon is 0-6 and 0-4 in district games.
This is a series the Boomers have dominated in recent years, winning the last four games by a combined 189-28 margin. Woodward has won eight in a row over the Tigers. The Tigers last victory in the series was in 2007.
A year ago, the Boomers won 50-0.
Woodward is looking to build on last week's win, where the Boomers had one of their best defensive performances of the season and achieved some balance on offense.
Sam Cheap threw for over 150 yards against Lawton Ike and he and Nash Hunter both ran for big yards as the Boomers controlled things up front.
Guymon has suffered through a train wreck of a season, scoring just 44 points in six games while giving up anywhere from 57 to 72 points. The Tigers' best offensive output was an 18-point second quarter in a 64-18 loss to Eisenhower.
In addition, the Tigers are working under an interim coach as they let new head coach Kenny Wooten go midway through the year.
The Tigers have won just eight games over the past seven years and four of those came in 2015.
Offensively, the Tigers typically look to spread the field and utilize Carson Martinez as much as possible.
Elsewhere in 5A-2, Carl Albert is off since Western Heights decided not to play this season, Guthrie is at Eisenhower (note: the game was canceled on Thursday) and Piedmont goes to Bishop McGuinness.
There are a number of key games on the area schedule, including:
District A-1 - Mooreland at Fairview, Texhoma at Hooker, Thomas at Merritt, Sayre at Burns Flat-Dill City
District B-1 - Laverne at Canton (Thursday), Shattuck at Seiling, Balko-Forgan at Turpin
District C-1 - Tyrone at Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual at Beaver, Waynoka at Corn Bible, Boise City at Geary
Game time at all sites is 7 p.m.
Mooreland is currently fourth in District A-1 and is looking for a road win over the Yellowjackets. The Bearcats have two of their last three including a 41-0 rout of Merritt last week. Fairview has lost three in a row.
Texhoma will try and keep pace with Thomas atop the district standings while the Hooker Bulldogs have a chance to possibly make it a three-way race for the title.
In B-1, defending state champion Shattuck and Laverne appear on track for a Nov. 6 district title showdown.
Both are 2-0 in the district and solid favorites this week. Laverne visits a Canton team on a four-game losing streak while Shattuck goes to Seiling which has lost three of its last four.
Balko-Forgan will try and get its first district win at Turpin.
The C-1 schedule offers up the first meeting between the district's big three as Buffalo hosts Tyrone.
The Bison are 3-0 in district play, outscoring league foes by a margin of 156-12. Tyrone is also 3-0 in league games, winning by a total margin of 150-8.
The winner will maintain a share of first place with Waynoka where the Rails are a big favorite over Geary. Waynoka has allowed just 12 points in district action.
Sharon-Mutual got its first win last week and looks to make it two in a row over the winless Beaver Dusters.
