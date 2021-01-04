GUYMON - Coming off victories over Sayre on Saturday, the Boomer basketball teams head west today to face the Guymon Tigers.
Tip time for the varsity girls is 6:30 p.m. with the varsity boys at approximately 8 p.m.
This will be the second meeting between the Tigers and Boomers boys teams. Woodward routed the Tigers 62-32 in the Compass Winter Classic in December.
Guymon is just 1-3 with the only win over the Woodward JV squad. The Tigers have not played since Dec. 12.
The Boomers are 5-1 and beat Sayre 74-47 on Saturday with Zach Chavez scoring 15 points and Max Cheap 11. Nine other Woodward players also got on the scoreboard.
On the girls side, the Boomers and Guymon haven't played this year. Last season, Guymon won all three meetings.
The Tigers are currently 3-1 and ranked 17th in Class 5A while the Boomers are 5-1 and ranked 18th in 4A. The Tigers only loss was to Altus.
Woodward's girls scored a 46-36 win over Sayre on Saturday with nine players putting points on the board led by Thessaly Pfeifer with nine.
Later in the week, the Boomers will travel to Chisholm for the 52nd Wheat Capital Tournament.
The boys will face the Oklahoma City Knights at 11 a.m. Thursday and the girls take on host Chisholm at 3 p.m.
Woodward's boys are seeded second behind top-ranked Kingfisher while the girls are the third seed behind Kingfisher and Perry.
In area games today, Leedey is at Arnett, Laverne goes to Balko, Beaver visits Forgan, Mooreland is at Canton, Fairview goes to Seiling, Sharon-Mutual is at Taloga, Shattuck travels to Buffalo and Waynoka is at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Game time at all sites is 6:30 p.m. with the girls contest first.
