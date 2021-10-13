Looking to break a two-game district losing skid, the Boomers head to Southwest Oklahoma on Friday for a 5A-2 matchup against a high-powered Lawton Eisenhower team.
Woodward takes a 2-4 record into the game while Eisenhower is off to one of its better starts in several years at 4-2.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Cameron University Stadium.
The Boomers are coming into the game off a frustrating 34-13 loss to Guthrie last week while Eisenhower thrashed Guymon 71-16.
Woodward has won four of the last five meetings with the Eagles including a 17-14 decision last year.
Eisenhower's strength is an explosive offense that has scored at least 28 points in every game, including 41 in a loss to Bishop McGuinness. The Eagles' most impressive win was probably over Lawton High.
Eisenhower has also given up its share of points, over 25 per game.
The Boomers rely on a power running game and also look for big plays in the passing game. A key for the Boomers is finishing drives with points.
On defense, keeping Eisenhower from breaking big plays will be a focus.
Most area games this week are on Thursday due to fall break at many schools.
Here is the area slate
District A-1: Mooreland at Merritt, Texhoma at Fairview, Hooker at Burns Flat-Dill City and Thomas at Sayre.
District B-1: Laverne at Seiling, Shattuck at Balko-Forgan and Canton at Turpin.
District C-1: Waynoka at Geary, Tyrone at Corn Bible, Buffalo at Beaver, Boise City at Sharon-Mutual.
The top matchup in A-1 has a dangerous Texhoma team visiting undefeated Fairview. Texhoma, 3-3, gave unbeaten Mooreland some problems last week before falling 22-14. Fairview has only really been pushed once this year, at Alva back in week two.
Mooreland, Fairview and Hooker are all undefeated in the district and on the season.
In B-1, Shattuck goes on the road to face Balko-Forgan in what should be a major test for both teams. Balko-Forgan lost its first game of the season to unbeaten Laverne last week 36-28. Shattuck has won each of its games by at least 30 points.
At Seiling, two undefeated teams square off as the Laverne Tigers come to town. Seiling has been impressive on defense with four shutouts in six games. Laverne survived a wild game with Balko-Forgan last week.
In C-1, Sharon-Mutual hosts Boise City with both teams needing a win to enhance their playoff hopes. Sharon-Mutual has lost two straight since a victory over Buffalo. Boise City won its first game of the season last week, 46-0 over the Beaver Dusters.
