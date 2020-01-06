With the holidays over, basketball season resumes in earnest this week. Several games are planned tonight with a number of tournaments starting on Thursday.
Woodward returns to the court with a road trip to Guymon. Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.
Woodward's girls take a 4-3 record into the game, but lost a 55-54 overtime decision to the Lady Tigers in December. That was the start of a three-game losing streak to end the first semester.
Guymon is 4-4 and ranked 18th in 5A. After a runner-up finish in a tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse, the Lady Tigers finished the semester with a pair of losses to Liberal, Kan., a highly-ranked 6A team, and to Ponca City.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 4-3 overall and finished December with a 74-63 win over a talented Cache squad. The Boomers beat Guymon 74-56 in a December tournament, using a big second half to pull away.
Guymon is just 2-8 and has struggled to put points on the board. In four of their losses, the Tigers have scored under 40 points.
Both Woodward teams will open play in the Wheat Capital Tournament in Chisholm on Thursday against Cleveland. The girls will play at 1:10 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m. The tournament runs through Saturday.
The area schedule includes Buffalo at Shattuck, Laverne at Sharon-Mutual, Merritt at Leedey, Canton at Mooreland, Seiling at Fairview, Waynoka at Taloga, Forgan at Beaver, Hooker at Turpin and Burlington at Ringwood.
At Shattuck, the Buffalo boys will bring a 4-4 record onto the floor, though they have lost two straight. Shattuck is 3-2 with a win over Wynnewood on Saturday.
Shattuck's girls are 5-0 and ranked in the top 15 in Class A. The Indians have held four of their five opponents under 40 points. Buffalo is 2-6 with wins in two straight after an 0-6 start.
Laverne's boys are 2-3 in the early going while Sharon-Mutual is also 2-3. On the girls side, the Lady Tigers are 2-3 and Sharon-Mutual is 1-6.
Leedey's boys went 12-0 through December and will host a Merritt team that is 3-5 with the most significant win over Cordell in the season opener. Leedey is ranked third in Class B.
Leedey's girls are ranked sixth in Class B with a 9-3 record but lost two of their last three games. Merritt is 5-3 and beat Fort Cobb-Broxton in its last game.
The Mooreland boys start January with a 2-4 record and face a Canton team that is 6-3 with a nice win over Hydro-Eakly.
Mooreland's girls are 2-4 but do have a win over Class 2A ranked Sayre. Canton is just 2-7 with a six-game losing streak.
Seiling resumes its rivalry with Fairview and the Wildcat boys are 6-2 after ending December with a five-game winning streak. Fairview beat Crescent on Friday and improved to 4-4.
Seiling's girls are 7-1 and ranked sixth in Class A. The only loss was to South Central, Kan. in the Northwestern Tournament. Fairview, ranked 16th in 2A is 5-3 with all the losses to other top 10 teams. The Yellowjackets beat Crescent on Friday.
In a rematch of games held before the Christmas break, the Beaver Dusters will host county rival Forgan.
Beaver’s boys are just 2-6 this year with one of the losses a 59-57 overtime decision to Forgan. The Bulldogs are 3-7. On the girls side, Beaver is 6-2 with the only losses to top 10 Vici. Forgan is 6-4. Beaver won the December contest 49-36.
