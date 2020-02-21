CUSHING - After five years of navigating the Class 5A basketball playoffs, the Boomers are in 4A this season.
That means for the first time since the 2013 season, they are in a district format.
Woodward opens the playoffs tonight in Cushing in the Area 1, District 2 tournament.
Girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.
Regardless of the outcome, everyone will move to regional competition in Kingfisher next week, either in the winners or elimination bracket. Playoffs in Class 4A are double elimination from the start.
Earlier this year, the Boomers swept Cushing on a neutral site in the Jones Tournament.
Woodward's boys take a 15-8 record and four-game winning streak into the playoffs and beat a top 20 Clinton team in their last outing. The Boomers beat Cushing 68-54 earlier.
Cushing comes in 14-9 and has won four of its last five, losing only to Perkins in overtime.
The district winner will play either No. 1 Kingfisher or Elk City next Thursday in Kingfisher. The loser will face the loser of the Kingfisher-Elk City contest.
The Woodward girls, on the other hand, are looking to snap a five-game skid and are 9-14 on the season. In the earlier meeting, the Boomers beat Cushing 31-28.
Cushing is 12-11 and has been on a roll since that January loss to the boomers, winning eight of the last night with the loss to Perkins.
Winner and loser of the district will play either Kingfisher or Elk City next Thursday.
Remaining matchups tonight in 4A Area 1 have Mount Saint Mary at Weatherford, Seminole at Cleveland and Tulsa McLain at Oologah.
Matchups played on Friday were Elk City at Kingfisher, Harrah at Clinton, Metro Christian at Perkins and Victory Christian at Bethany.
In Class 3A, Area 1, the Alva Goldbugs are home to face Blackwell.
Also, Chisholm is home in 3A to face Riverside, a school out of Anadarko.
