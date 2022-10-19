The Boomers enter the home stretch of the football season with a road trip to Cashion for a Thursday night game.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The contest was a late addition to the Boomers schedule. Originally Western Heights was to be the opponent, but the Jets opted to play an independent schedule the next two seasons. After some searching, Cashion filled the gap.
Woodward is still looking for win number one this season after losing to John Marshall 42-17 a week ago. Big plays hurt the Boomers at critical times against the Bears.
Offensively, the Boomers had some solid success with a wildcat type formation featuring direct snaps to Ace Long. Ryan Douglas-Fischer made his first start at quarterback and hit a big pass to Taelen Laird that set up a touchdown.
Cashion is the defending Class A state champion, but the Wildcats are 3-4 this year as they reload a bit. Still, there is some offensive firepower as they rolled up 55 points in a win over Western Heights and 58 in a victory over Watonga. Cashion is coming off a tough 27-25 loss to a top-10 ranked Christian Heritage team.
Also in 4A-1 this week, Weatherford hosts Elk City on Thursday and on Friday, Clinton visits Chickasha and Cache hosts John Marshall.
Weatherford could force a tie at the top of the district with a win over the Elks. Chickasha will try and keep pace against a Clinton team that has lost two straight.
The area schedules is a busy one and includes:
District A-1: Fairview at Texhoma, Hooker at Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas at Merritt, Sayre at Moorelanld
District B-1: Turpin at Shattuck (Thursday), Beaver at Laverne, Hollis at Balko-Forgan
District B-3: Seiling at Okeene, Canton at Southwest Covenant, Waukomis at Covington-Douglas
District C-1: Waynoka at Medford, Timberlake at Boise City, Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual (Thursday), Tyrone at DCLA
Fairview takes its perfect record and No. 4 ranking to the panhandle against a solid Texhoma club that is 2-2 in the district and looking to solidify a playoff spot.
Unbeaten Burns Flat-Dill City could also face a test from a dangerous Hooker Bulldog squad.
Burns Flat-Dill City and Fairview play next week.
Mooreland is coming off a loss to Fairview and the Bearcats look to solidify their playoff prospects over the next three weeks. The Bearcats Nov. 4 game at Texhoma could be for third place in the district.
After back-to-back losses, Shattuck hopes to get back in the B-1 picture as it hosts an unbeaten Turpin club that routed Balko-Forgan a week ago. Balko-Forgan looks to bouce back against Hollis. Beaver forfeited to Hollis last week so the game at Laverne may be up in the air as well.
In B-3, Seiling appears headed for a week nine showdown against Covington-Douglas. First, though, the Wildcats take on a capable Okeene team that is 1-1 in district games. Covington-Douglas hosts Waukomis.
Top-ranked Waynoka looks to wrap up the C-1 title with a win at Medford. Both teams are 4-0 in district play and Medford is on a four-game winning streak. The Cardinals losses came to Covington-Douglas and Pond Creek-Hunter.
Sharon-Mutual will try to snap a two-game losing skid against the Buffalo Bison, who have split four district games. Buffalo is still in the playoff picture with three games left.
