After an unexpected night off due to winter weather, the Boomers will be in action twice this week, at Alva on Tuesday and hosting Altus on Friday for homecoming.
Last Friday's games against Heritage Hall were canceled due to the winter weather that hit the state - harder in Oklahoma City than out this way - basically shutting down schools statewide.
Tuesday's meeting will be the third of the year between the Boomers and Alva.
The Alva boys have won both previous meetings, 49-34 in the Wheat Capital Tournament and 52-38 at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Alva is 19-2 on the season and ranked third in Class 3A. The Boomers are 9-10 and coming off a 60-30 victory over Guymon in their last outing.
On the girls side, the Boomers are looking to sweep the Goldugs. The Boomers won the first meeting 57-34 in the Wheat Capital, then edged the Goldbus 37-25 in the second meeting.
Alva sports a 14-7 record and No. 17 ranking in Class 3A.
The Boomers are 12-7 and unranked in 4A. Woodward had a four-game winning streak halted by Guymon last week, 64-57.
Homecoming opponent Altus has suffeed a miserable season on both the girls and boys side.
The Altus boys are 2-14 with the only wins coming in December at a tournament in Boomer Fieldhouse. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost 11 straight including a 68-44 game to the Boomers.
The Altus girls have not won a game this year, going 0-16. All of the losses have been by at least 10 points.
Woodward won the first meeting 66-14.
Game time both nights is 6:30 p.m. for the varsity girls and 8 p.m for the boys.
*****
Saturday's weather improved enough that several area teams were able to get in games.
Here are scores of interest
Boys: Anadarko 62, Clinton 28; Vici 63, Buffalo 40; Okeene 62, Burlington 49; Timberlake 62, DCLA 25; Tuttle 44, Elk City 25; Mooreland 50, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47; Goodwell 67, Turpin 29; Hinton 70, Thomas 50; Hooker 59, Forgan 39; Kingfisher 60, Weatherford 48; Leedey 48, Shattuck 42; Seiling 67, Lomega 54.
Girls: Cilnton 48, Anadarko 38; Arnett 55, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 37; Timberlake 50, DCLA 25; Turpin 56, Goodwell 35; Thomas 60 Hinton 26; Hooker 51, Forgan 15; Mooreland 41, Leedey 25; Seiling 83, Lomega 66; Buffalo 51, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 28; Shattuck 69, Vici 51; Weatherford 65, Kingfisher 47
*****
While most area teams either played on Monday or are off until the district tournaments later this week, there are a few games for Tuesday.
They include:
Arnett at Erick; Waynoka at Buffalo; Forgan at Laverne; Arapaho-Butler at Leedey; Watonga at Seiling; Hydro-Eakly at Vici and Hooker at Beaver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.