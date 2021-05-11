For the first time in school history, the Woodward Boomers will play for a state soccer championship.
Adolfo Hernandez blasted a goal from 40 yards out with 12:34 left in the match and the defense turned away Fort Gibson in the last 10 minutes as the Boomers beat the Tigers 4-3 in the Class 4A semifinals at Boomer Stadium Tuesday night.
Woodward will play Clinton later this week for the Class 4A title. Clinton defeated Hilldale 2-1 on Tuesday night.
The championship game will likely be at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City with date and time to be announced.
The Boomers had reached the semifinals on two other occasions, 2017 and 2018.
"We finally got through this one (semifinal round) said Boomer head coach J. P. Shirkey. "The boys played their hearts out. We've had some trials this year and they've battled through them and grown throughout the year.
"I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Boomers will be trying to add to hardware already won as they are also the 4A state academic champions.
"I couldn't be any more proud of academic state championship that they just won. Now the mission is to go out and double up,” Shirkey said.
The Boomers prevailed in a high scoring back and forth contest.
Woodward took a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes as Aaron Fraire scored on an assist from Jackson Heckart 10 minutes into the game, then Caden Reid headed in a Sam Cheap throw-in at the 11:40 mark.
Fort Gibson answered with two quick goals from Seth Rowan to make it 2-2 with four minutes left in the half.
At the 1:04 mark, a handball in the goalie’s box gave the Boomers a penalty kick and Heckart converted with a shot over the keeper into the upper corner of the net.
The first 10 minutes of the second half was played pretty much in the midfield, but at the 29:10 mark, Jose Estrada scored during a scramble in front of the Boomer net for the equalizer making it 3-3.
It stayed there until Hernandez lined up a shot in the center of the field and found the back of the net from some 40 yards out.
The Tigers had one decent chance to tie with eight minutes left but Estrada's long blast grazed off the right goal post.
Otherwise, the Boomer defense withstood the attack and as the clock ticked down the celebration was on.
The Boomers will take a 13-4 record into the championship game. Fort Gibson ends its season at 12-3.
The news wasn't as good for the Woodward girls on Tuesday as they dropped a 1-0 decision at Fort Gibson.
Woodward ended its best season since 2004 with a 12-5 record.
