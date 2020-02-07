Woodward will play the entirety of the Class 4A basketball playoffs on the road this year.

The assignments were released Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association and the Boomers will travel to Cushing for district play.

Woodward and Cushing have actually played once this year with the Boomers winning, the girls 31-28 and the boys 68-54 in the Jones Tournament. The district tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Both schools will advance to the regional regardless of the outcome and play either Kingfisher or Elk City in the next round. The regional is at Kingfisher and the area tournament is at Stillwater.

Seeded teams on the boys side are No. 1 Kingfisher and No. 8 Bethany.

On the girls, No. 4 Weatherford and No. 5 Victory Christian are the seeded teams.

In Class 2A, Mooreland will host a district with Hooker and Sayre. Only the winner and runner-up will move on to regionals.

Class 4A Area 1 at Stillwater

(host school listed first)

District 1 - Weatherford, Mount St. Mary

District 2 - Cushing, Woodward

District 3 - Kingfisher, Elk City

District 4 - Clinton, Harrah

Regional - Kingfisher. Subsite - Weatherford

District 5 - Cleveland, Bristow

District 6 - Oologah, Tulsa McLain

District 7 - Perkins, Metro Christian

District 8 - Bethany, Victory Christian

Regional - Perkins. Subsite - Victory Christian

Class 3A Area 1 at Western Heights

District 1 - Prague, Meeker

District 2 - Alva, Blackwell

District 3 - Community Christian, Lone Grove

District 4 - Perry, Chandler

Regional - Community Christian. Subsite - Prague

District 5 - Chisholm, Riverside

District 6 - Millwood

District 7 - Newkirk, Crooked Oak

District 8 - Hennessey, Harding Fine Arts

Regional - Millwood. Subsite - Hennessey

Class 2A Area 1 at Enid

District 1 - Mooreland, Hooker, Sayre

District 2 - Oklahoma Union, Barnsdall, Mounds

District 3 - Fairview, Watonga, Tonkawa

District 4 - Pioneer, Amber-Pocasset, Yale

Regional - Ponca City. Subsite - Pioneer

District 5 - Nowata, Pawhuska, Caney Valley

District 6 - Latta, Wellston, Morrison

District 7 - Pawnee, Crescent, Stroud

District 8 - Preston, Drumright, Hominy

Regional - Stroud. Subsite - Nowata

