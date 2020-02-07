Woodward will play the entirety of the Class 4A basketball playoffs on the road this year.
The assignments were released Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association and the Boomers will travel to Cushing for district play.
Woodward and Cushing have actually played once this year with the Boomers winning, the girls 31-28 and the boys 68-54 in the Jones Tournament. The district tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Both schools will advance to the regional regardless of the outcome and play either Kingfisher or Elk City in the next round. The regional is at Kingfisher and the area tournament is at Stillwater.
Seeded teams on the boys side are No. 1 Kingfisher and No. 8 Bethany.
On the girls, No. 4 Weatherford and No. 5 Victory Christian are the seeded teams.
In Class 2A, Mooreland will host a district with Hooker and Sayre. Only the winner and runner-up will move on to regionals.
Class 4A Area 1 at Stillwater
(host school listed first)
District 1 - Weatherford, Mount St. Mary
District 2 - Cushing, Woodward
District 3 - Kingfisher, Elk City
District 4 - Clinton, Harrah
Regional - Kingfisher. Subsite - Weatherford
District 5 - Cleveland, Bristow
District 6 - Oologah, Tulsa McLain
District 7 - Perkins, Metro Christian
District 8 - Bethany, Victory Christian
Regional - Perkins. Subsite - Victory Christian
Class 3A Area 1 at Western Heights
District 1 - Prague, Meeker
District 2 - Alva, Blackwell
District 3 - Community Christian, Lone Grove
District 4 - Perry, Chandler
Regional - Community Christian. Subsite - Prague
District 5 - Chisholm, Riverside
District 6 - Millwood
District 7 - Newkirk, Crooked Oak
District 8 - Hennessey, Harding Fine Arts
Regional - Millwood. Subsite - Hennessey
Class 2A Area 1 at Enid
District 1 - Mooreland, Hooker, Sayre
District 2 - Oklahoma Union, Barnsdall, Mounds
District 3 - Fairview, Watonga, Tonkawa
District 4 - Pioneer, Amber-Pocasset, Yale
Regional - Ponca City. Subsite - Pioneer
District 5 - Nowata, Pawhuska, Caney Valley
District 6 - Latta, Wellston, Morrison
District 7 - Pawnee, Crescent, Stroud
District 8 - Preston, Drumright, Hominy
Regional - Stroud. Subsite - Nowata
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.