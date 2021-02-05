Woodward will host the Class 4A Area 1 District 1 basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20.
In the district, the Boomers will face Clinton in what will be the third meeting this month between the programs. They played on Thursday and are scheduled to face off again on Feb. 16.
The assignments were released Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
In the district, the girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
The Boomers will play regional games in Weatherford and Kingfisher and the Area 1 tournament is at the brand new Enid High School facility.
On the boys side, top-ranked Kingfisher headlines the 16-team area. No. 8 Holland Hall is the second seed. Other ranked teams are John Marshall (12), Newcastle (15), the Boomers (16) and Weatherford (17).
The two seeded teams in the girls field are Weatherford (No. 4) and Holland Hall (No. 6). There are two other ranked teams, No. 9 Harding Charter Prep and No. 11 Kingfisher
Here are the Area 1 pairings
Districts
(host school listed first)
District 1 - Woodward, Clinton
District 2 - Kingfisher, Elk City
District 3 - McLoud, Dickson
District 4 - Weatherford, Harrah
Regional main site: Kingfisher. Subsite: Weatherford
District 5 - Holland Hall, Cushing
District 6 - John Marshall, Harding Charter
District 7 - Newcastle, Perkins
District 8 - Bristow, Mannford
Regional main site: Newcastle. Subsite: Bristow
Area site: Enid High School
In Class 3A, districts of interest have Chisholm at Bethel and Blackwell at Alva.
In Class 2A, Watonga will host Crescent, Fairview goes to Hooker and Hinton will host Sayre.
