Woodward will host the Class 4A Area 1 District 1 basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20.

In the district, the Boomers will face Clinton in what will be the third meeting this month between the programs. They played on Thursday and are scheduled to face off again on Feb. 16.

The assignments were released Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

In the district, the girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

The Boomers will play regional games in Weatherford and Kingfisher and the Area 1 tournament is at the brand new Enid High School facility.

On the boys side, top-ranked Kingfisher headlines the 16-team area. No. 8 Holland Hall is the second seed. Other ranked teams are John Marshall (12), Newcastle (15), the Boomers (16) and Weatherford (17).

The two seeded teams in the girls field are Weatherford (No. 4) and Holland Hall (No. 6). There are two other ranked teams, No. 9 Harding Charter Prep and No. 11 Kingfisher

Here are the Area 1 pairings

Districts

(host school listed first)

District 1 - Woodward, Clinton

District 2 - Kingfisher, Elk City

District 3 - McLoud, Dickson

District 4 - Weatherford, Harrah

Regional main site: Kingfisher. Subsite: Weatherford

District 5 - Holland Hall, Cushing

District 6 - John Marshall, Harding Charter

District 7 - Newcastle, Perkins

District 8 - Bristow, Mannford

Regional main site: Newcastle. Subsite: Bristow

Area site: Enid High School

In Class 3A, districts of interest have Chisholm at Bethel and Blackwell at Alva.

In Class 2A, Watonga will host Crescent, Fairview goes to Hooker and Hinton will host Sayre.

