Woodward’s girls open area basketball tournament action against Bristow on Thursday at Hennessey High School.
Tipoff is 1:30 p.m. for the elimination game.
The winner will play again at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Elgin or Classen SAS, who play Thursday night. The Friday winners’ bracket game features Weatherford against Bethany in a battle of top-five ranked teams.
Woodward is on a three-game winning streak from the regional and takes a 15-11 record to the area tournament. The Boomers need three wins to qualify for program’s 30th state tournament appearance.
In the regional final last week, the Boomers eliminated Elk City 46-40 behind 25 points from Thessaly Pfeifer, 11 from Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer and nine from Averi Edwards.
This is the second consecutive area tournament appearance for the Boomers.
Bristow has compiled a 19-7 record with all of the losses coming to ranked teams. The Pirates, ranked 19th, lost 63-34 to Bethany in the regional finals, halting a five-game winning streak.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools in girls basketball.
The other elimination game has an unranked Elgin team, 16-11, against 12th ranked Classen SAS.
Elgin’s best wins this year are probably against Elk City and Community Christian, though the Owls played top 10 Kingfisher within two points. Classen is the defending state champion and has a 19-7 record this year that includes a win over Class 3A power Washington and a pair of victories over Class 6A Norman North and Putnam City North. Classen lost 57-47 to Weatherford in the regional.
*****
With schools still involved in basketball, the Woodward baseball opener against Alva scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Also dropped was a junior varsity game scheduled Friday at Sunray, Texas.
The Boomers will now open the varsity season with a doubleheader at Guymon on Saturday. Games start at 11 a.m. The home opener will be a district contest against Elk City on Monday at 5 p.m. Guymon was scheduled to open its season on Thursday against Perryton, Texas.
Woodward’s soccer teams are still scheduled to open their seasons on Friday against Bethany at Boomer Stadium. Varsity girls kickoff at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Also, on Thursday and Friday Woodward will host the northwest regional powerlifting events at the Woodward County Event Center.
The junior high meet is Thursday and 14 teams have entered. Friday’s high school regional has 33 teams.
Lifting will begin at 9 a.m. on both days. Admission is $5.
