ANADARKO - The Woodward girls get a shot at the top-ranked team in Class 4A basketball here tonight.
Game time for the varsity girls is 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.
The Boomers, who evened their record at 9-9 with a win over Blackwell last week, face probably their toughest challenge to date in the Warriors, who have dominated competition all season.
Anadarko’s only loss this year was in overtime to Tulsa Union and the only other close game was a 56-51 victory over Newcastle.
Woodward is looking for its first win over Anadarko since the 2016 season.
On the boys side, the 11-7 Boomers are facing a Warrior club that is 10-8. Woodward has won three games in a row and Anadarko, which started the year ranked in the top 10, four straight.
Anadarko went 2-7 to start the season.
The Boomers lost last year’s meeting, but won two years ago in Anadarko.
This is the Boomers’ only game this week. Woodward will next be in action Feb. 11 at Alva, then Feb. 14 at home against Clinton.
A busy area schedule is on tap including Arnett at Shattuck, Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Laverne at Fort Supply, DCLA at Freedom, Leedey at Mooreland, Pond Creek-Hunter at Seiling, Waynoka at Vici, Boise City at Balko, Texhoma at Forgan, Cashion at Fairview and Canute at Hammon.
