Caden Reid’s jumper with 7.2 seconds left broke a 43-43 tie and lifted the Boomers to a 47-43 win over Clinton on homecoming night in Woodward Friday.

Reid’s jumper came after a steal by Kash Shipley as Clinton was trying to inbound the ball.

Another Clinton turnover led to a pair of free throws by Carter Reid with five seconds remaining that sealed the win.

In the girls game Friday, the Boomers used a 17-0 run in the first and early second periods to win handily over Clinton, 57-32.

The boys game was back and forth as Clinton led 16-8 in the second quarter and the Boomers scored 10 unanswered to take an 18-16 lead. Chaz Rivas’ long buzzer beater gave Clinton a 19-18 halftime lead.

The Boomers took the lead 35-32 after three periods and never trailed again though Clinton tied it at 43-43 with 40 seconds left, setting up the finish.

Shipley led Woodward with 14 points. Caden Reid had eight, Carter Reid seven, Kyle Martin and Connor Sunderland five each, Hunter Moseley four and Conner Price and Josh Hagemeier two each.

Rivas had 23 for Clinton.

The Boomers improved to 7-10.

The girls game was tied 2-2 early before a three-pointer by Lily Luckett got the Boomers rolling to a 16-4 first quarter lead. The margin at halftime was 28-16 and the lead grew steadily in the second half.

Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 29 points and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer was also in double figures with 13. Jocelyn Treece scored seven points, Luckett four, Riley Moore three and Keeli Cope one.

Clinton was led by Acelyn Cisneros with 11 points.

The Boomers improved to 10-7.

Woodward goes on the road next week for games at Guymon on Tuesday and Heritage Hall on Friday.

Area scoreboard

Girls

Kremlin-Hillsdale 70, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21

Alva 46, Cashion 29

Arapaho-Butler 44, Cheyenne-Reydon 37

Arnett 69, Buffalo 28

Tyrone 53, Balko 45

Oklahoma Bible Academy 77, Beaver 19

Elk City 46, Blanchard 33

Canute 72, Frederick 47

Chisholm 53, Vici 37

Burns Flat-Dill City 39, Cordell 22

Corn Bible Academy 51, Gracemont 20

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Erick 18

Okarche 51, Fairview 31

Hooker 56, Frontier 41

Garber 49, Covington-Douglas 24

Merritt 49, Hammon 39

Seiling 88, Hinton 38

Kingfisher 43, Anadarko 36

Turpin 55, Laverne 34

Thomas 55, Leedey 42

Watonga 43, Mooreland 39

Shattuck 59, Morrison 50

Pioneer 51, Ringwood 30

Sayre 47,Navajo 22

Boys

Alva 71, Cashion 64 (overtime)

Kingfisher 50, Anadarko 27

Arapaho-Butler 51, Cheyenne-Reydon 28

Buffalo 43, Arnett 32

Tyrone 46, Balko 41

Blanchard 63, Elk City 36

Calumet 64, Hydro-Eakly 34

Cherokee 32, Canton 30

Frederick 72 Canute 66

Chisholm 66, Vici 64

Garber 60, Covington-Douglas 49

Drummond 72, Pond Creek-Hunter 67

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60, Erick 56 (overtime)

Goodwell 65, Texhoma 45

Merritt 50, Hammon 46

Seiling 67, Hinton 41

Hooker 56, Frontier 52

Laverne 55, Turpin 46

Leedey 54, Thomas 40

Waynoka 59, Medford 41

Mooreland 62, Watonga 56 (overtime)

Shattuck 62, Morrison 61

Ringwood 59, Pioneer 40

