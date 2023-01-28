Caden Reid’s jumper with 7.2 seconds left broke a 43-43 tie and lifted the Boomers to a 47-43 win over Clinton on homecoming night in Woodward Friday.
Reid’s jumper came after a steal by Kash Shipley as Clinton was trying to inbound the ball.
Another Clinton turnover led to a pair of free throws by Carter Reid with five seconds remaining that sealed the win.
In the girls game Friday, the Boomers used a 17-0 run in the first and early second periods to win handily over Clinton, 57-32.
The boys game was back and forth as Clinton led 16-8 in the second quarter and the Boomers scored 10 unanswered to take an 18-16 lead. Chaz Rivas’ long buzzer beater gave Clinton a 19-18 halftime lead.
The Boomers took the lead 35-32 after three periods and never trailed again though Clinton tied it at 43-43 with 40 seconds left, setting up the finish.
Shipley led Woodward with 14 points. Caden Reid had eight, Carter Reid seven, Kyle Martin and Connor Sunderland five each, Hunter Moseley four and Conner Price and Josh Hagemeier two each.
Rivas had 23 for Clinton.
The Boomers improved to 7-10.
The girls game was tied 2-2 early before a three-pointer by Lily Luckett got the Boomers rolling to a 16-4 first quarter lead. The margin at halftime was 28-16 and the lead grew steadily in the second half.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 29 points and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer was also in double figures with 13. Jocelyn Treece scored seven points, Luckett four, Riley Moore three and Keeli Cope one.
Clinton was led by Acelyn Cisneros with 11 points.
The Boomers improved to 10-7.
Woodward goes on the road next week for games at Guymon on Tuesday and Heritage Hall on Friday.
Area scoreboard
Girls
Kremlin-Hillsdale 70, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21
Alva 46, Cashion 29
Arapaho-Butler 44, Cheyenne-Reydon 37
Arnett 69, Buffalo 28
Tyrone 53, Balko 45
Oklahoma Bible Academy 77, Beaver 19
Elk City 46, Blanchard 33
Canute 72, Frederick 47
Chisholm 53, Vici 37
Burns Flat-Dill City 39, Cordell 22
Corn Bible Academy 51, Gracemont 20
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Erick 18
Okarche 51, Fairview 31
Hooker 56, Frontier 41
Garber 49, Covington-Douglas 24
Merritt 49, Hammon 39
Seiling 88, Hinton 38
Kingfisher 43, Anadarko 36
Turpin 55, Laverne 34
Thomas 55, Leedey 42
Watonga 43, Mooreland 39
Shattuck 59, Morrison 50
Pioneer 51, Ringwood 30
Sayre 47,Navajo 22
Boys
Alva 71, Cashion 64 (overtime)
Kingfisher 50, Anadarko 27
Arapaho-Butler 51, Cheyenne-Reydon 28
Buffalo 43, Arnett 32
Tyrone 46, Balko 41
Blanchard 63, Elk City 36
Calumet 64, Hydro-Eakly 34
Cherokee 32, Canton 30
Frederick 72 Canute 66
Chisholm 66, Vici 64
Garber 60, Covington-Douglas 49
Drummond 72, Pond Creek-Hunter 67
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60, Erick 56 (overtime)
Goodwell 65, Texhoma 45
Merritt 50, Hammon 46
Seiling 67, Hinton 41
Hooker 56, Frontier 52
Laverne 55, Turpin 46
Leedey 54, Thomas 40
Waynoka 59, Medford 41
Mooreland 62, Watonga 56 (overtime)
Shattuck 62, Morrison 61
Ringwood 59, Pioneer 40
