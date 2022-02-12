Woodward’s basketball teams had a successful homecoming night on Friday, sweeping the Altus Bulldogs.

The girls rolled past winless Altus 71-17 while the boys grabbed a 66-57 decision.

Thessaly Pfeifer had 20 of her 22 points in the first half as the Boomers raised their season record to 14-7. Faith O’Handley scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Masey Porter finished with 11 points.

Woodward scored the first 35 points of the game before Altus got on the board with a free throw. The halftime score was 39-2. Altus didn’t have a field goal until the 1:54 mark of the third period.

Ten different players scored for the Boomers.

Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher and Riley Moore each had five points, Jiselle Hagemeier, Averi Edwards and Brailee Cloyd all scored four, Presley Pruett three and Michele Ibarra one.

The boys game was more competitive, but the Boomers had a working lead most of the time despite a slow start.

Woodward led 23-15 at halftime and by as many as 15 points in the second half.

Altus, losers of 13 straight, got within eight a couple of times in the fourth period.

Zach Chavez had a huge game for the Boomers with 27 points and Jesus Cano scored 12 while battling foul problems. Kyle Martin added nine points, Jake Mead seven, Kash Shipley six and Hunter Moseley five.

The Boomers improved to 10–11.

Woodward will host Sayre on Tuesday for senior night.

Note: Masey Porter and Jake Mead were crowned homecoming queen and king at halftime of the boys game. Earlier in the evening Woodward Chamber of Commerce Student Citizens of the Year Josie Jones and Kyle Martin were recognized.

Scoreboard

Friday’s games

High School Girls

Boise City 50, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 28

Bethany 65, Anadarko 25

Tonkawa 44, Blackwell 35

Canton 44, Ringwood 22

Chattanooga 42, Bray-Doyle 23

Woodland 53, Cherokee 38

Thomas 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 36

Oklahoma Bible Academy 59, Covington-Douglas 39

Kingfisher 65, Elgin 26

Watonga 48, Fairview 25

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42, Vici 30

Hobart 34, Sayre 15

Hooker 63, Liberal, Kan. 57

Leedey 48, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 27

Merritt 58, Mangum 35

Texhoma 49, Mooreland 23

Pioneer 48, Prue 25

Waukomis 33, Pond Creek-Hunter 21

Tuttle 54, Weatherford 39

High School Boys

Boise City 76, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 24

Anadarko 54, Bethany 53

Goodwell 63, Arnett 39

Balko 59, Burlington 42

Kremlin-Hillsdale 58, Billings 18

Olustee-Eldorado 56, Blair 47

Hinton 56, Apache 55

Ringwood 47, Canton 35

Cherokee 36, Woodland 31

Cheyenne-Reydon 34, Thomas 32

Waynoka 59, Cimarron 52

Corn Bible Academy 52, Gracemont 27

Shidler 58, DCLA 57

Duke 70, Tipton 64

Kingfisher 48, Elgin 17

Newcastle 57, Elk City 39

Erick 40, Lone Wolf 32

Watonga 62, Fairview 53

Shattuck 62, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47 (overtime)

Forgan 76, Felt 26

Frontier 61, Covington-Douglas 46

Okeene 45, Geaery 44

Sentinel 60, Granite 46

Hammon 54, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 32

Hennessey 42, Luther 40

Hooker 68, Liberal, Kan. 43

Mangum 62, Merritt 51

Timberlake 68, Medford 34

Mooreland 40, Turpin 32

Mountain View-Gotebo 74, Sweetwater 31

Dover 65, Oilton 64

Waukomis 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 30

Hobart 87, Sayre 60

Tuttle 50, Weatherford 49

Thursday’s games

High School Girls

Arnett 91, Cimarron 38

Balko 67, Timberlake 19

Tyrone 45, Beaer 27

Bethany 71, Elgin 35

Kremlin-Hillsdale over Billings by forfeit

Hennessey 73, Blackwell 47

Kingfisher 45, Blanchard 32

Medford 40, Burlington 30

Cashion 57, Morrison 42

Tuttle 74, Cleveland 38

Duke 74, Olustee-Eldorado 21

Choctaw 63, Enid 17

Erick 54, Lone Wolf 8

Forgan 44, Felt 17

Okeene 62, Geary 34

Goodwell 49, Waynoka 40

Sentinel 55, Granite 21

Sweetwater 45, Mountain View-Gotebo 40

Blair 39, Tipton 25

High School Boys

Tyrone 62, Beaver 30

Hennessey 76, Blackwell 39

Kingfisher 61, Blancharfd 43

Cashion 64, Morrison 55

Tuttle 51, Clinton 43

Choctaw 74, Enid 40

