Bouncing back in big way from a loss at Elk City on Tuesday, the Boomer softball team routed Mount St. Mary in a doubleheader at the WHS field Thursday.
With 10-0 and 12-2 wins over the Tigers, the Boomers raised their overall record to 15-6 and District 4A-1 mark to 6-3.
Kaleigh Mills was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out 16 in the doubleheader.
The Boomers also played spotless defense and hit the ball with authority.
The opener was over in four innings as the Boomers scored three in the first, three in the third and four in the fourth to end the game.
Mount St. Mary had just one hit in the first game.
Woodward jumped on the Tigers early. One out singles by Zoey Roberts and Bryleigh Douglas Fisher set up a two-run double by Bailey Nelson. Rylie Moore followed with an RBI sngle for a 3-0 lead. Nelson and Moore combined to drive in seven of the Boomers 10 runs.
In the third inning, Mills and Nelson singled and scored on Moore’s triple. Jocelyn Treece doubled home Moore for a 6-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Roberts and Douglas-Fischer singled. Mills followed with a sacrifice fly, Nelson doubled and Moore hit her second triple of the game. Moore scored on an error to finish the run-rule.
Game two was closer for the first couple of innings.
The Boomers got three in the first, all with two outs. Douglas-Fischer laced a triple and scored on a single by Mills. Nelson singled, Moore walked and Treece hit a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.
The Tigers answered with four hits and two runs in the bottom of the first.
After a scoreless second inning, the Boomers broke things open with five runs in the third.
Douglas-Fischer reached on an error to start things off and scored on a Mills single. Nelson tripled home a run and Moore, Treece and pinch hitter Skyla Purvis all had run-scoring hits.
In the fourth, the Boomer scored three more runs on hits by Mills, Moore, Treece and Ava Miller.
Douglas-Fischer belted a solo homer in the fifth to complete the scoring.
After the early outburst, Mount St. Mary had just one hit in the final four innings.
The Boomers will return to the field on Tuesday at Alva before going to the Fairview Tournament starting on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.