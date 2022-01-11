CLINTON - Playing their fourth game in a five-day stretch, the Woodward Boomers recorded a sweep in the Tornado Dome on Monday night.
Woodward‚Äôs girls posted a 58-50 victory, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Lady Reds.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 27 points and Masey Porter chipped in 13.
Faith O‚ÄôHandley added eight points, Averi Edwards five, Jiselle Hagemeier and Riley Moore two each and Presley Pruett scored a point.
Woodward improved to 7-4 with its third win in four games.
On the boys side, the Boomers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-5 with a 79-71 win over the 18th-ranked Tornadoes.
Zach Chavez and Jake Mead powered the Boomers. Chavez scored 30 points and Mead a season-high 20.
Woodward trailed by a point a the half then got the lead and controlled the fourth period.
Sam Cheap added nine points and Kash Shipley scored seven. Kyle Martin chipped in six points, Peyton Hughes five and Sammy Baker two.
Canden Powell led Clinton with 22 points.
Woodward stays on the road for the next week-plus.
The Boomers travel to Altus on Friday, then Hooker next Tuesday.
On Jan. 20-22, the Boomers will be in the Jones Tournament.
The girls will face Bethany in the first round at 3:20 p.m.
The boys open against Jones at 7:20 p.m.
Tuttle is the top seed in both the girls and boys brackets.
Against Altus last year, the Woodward boys won both games while the girls split with the Bulldogs as each team won on their home floor.
*****
Upcoming schedule
Here is the area basketball schedule for Friday and Saturday.
Friday
Chisholm at Alva
Arnett at Tyrone
Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Darrourzett, Texas at Freedom/Aline-Cleo
Beaver at Laverne
Merritt at Leedey
Mooreland at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga
Seiling at Hammon
Vici at Shattuck
Waynoka at Ringwood
Turpin at Forgan
Balko at Goodwell
Hooker at Texhoma
Canute at Cheyenne-Reydon
Arapaho-Butler at Calumet
Thomas at Okarche
Hydro-Eakly at Canton
Hennessey at Oklahoma Bible Academy
Timberlake at Cherokee
Okeene at Fairview
Saturday
Laverne at Hooker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.