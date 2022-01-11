CLINTON - Playing their fourth game in a five-day stretch, the Woodward Boomers recorded a sweep in the Tornado Dome on Monday night.

Woodward‚Äôs girls posted a 58-50 victory, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Lady Reds.

Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 27 points and Masey Porter chipped in 13.

Faith O‚ÄôHandley added eight points, Averi Edwards five, Jiselle Hagemeier and Riley Moore two each and Presley Pruett scored a point.

Woodward improved to 7-4 with its third win in four games.

On the boys side, the Boomers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-5 with a 79-71 win over the 18th-ranked Tornadoes.

Zach Chavez and Jake Mead powered the Boomers. Chavez scored 30 points and Mead a season-high 20.

Woodward trailed by a point a the half then got the lead and controlled the fourth period.

Sam Cheap added nine points and Kash Shipley scored seven. Kyle Martin chipped in six points, Peyton Hughes five and Sammy Baker two.

Canden Powell led Clinton with 22 points.

Woodward stays on the road for the next week-plus.

The Boomers travel to Altus on Friday, then Hooker next Tuesday.

On Jan. 20-22, the Boomers will be in the Jones Tournament.

The girls will face Bethany in the first round at 3:20 p.m.

The boys open against Jones at 7:20 p.m.

Tuttle is the top seed in both the girls and boys brackets.

Against Altus last year, the Woodward boys won both games while the girls split with the Bulldogs as each team won on their home floor.

*****

Upcoming schedule

Here is the area basketball schedule for Friday and Saturday.

Friday

Chisholm at Alva

Arnett at Tyrone

Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Darrourzett, Texas at Freedom/Aline-Cleo

Beaver at Laverne

Merritt at Leedey

Mooreland at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga

Seiling at Hammon

Vici at Shattuck

Waynoka at Ringwood

Turpin at Forgan

Balko at Goodwell

Hooker at Texhoma

Canute at Cheyenne-Reydon

Arapaho-Butler at Calumet

Thomas at Okarche

Hydro-Eakly at Canton

Hennessey at Oklahoma Bible Academy

Timberlake at Cherokee

Okeene at Fairview

Saturday

Laverne at Hooker

