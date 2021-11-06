Piedmont scored 10 points in the last three minutes of the game to turn away a determined effort by the Boomers in a District 5A-2 football contest Friday nighit.
The host Wildcats edged the Boomers 24-16 to earn a spot in the Class 5A playoffs. Woodward closed its season at 3-7. The Boomers controlled much of the first half, though Piedmont scored first as a 72-yard pass play set up a touchdown.
The rest of the half belonged to the Boomers.
First they went 71 yards in 16 plays to tie the game, converting twice on fourth down. Wyatt Pope got the score on a one-yard sneak. Daniel Pinckard's extra point tied it up.
The defense then forced a punt and the Boomers went 67 yards in 14 plays to take lead. Pope hit Same Cheap for a 13-yard touchdown pass with just. 9.6 seconds left in the half.
On both drives, the Boomers mixed the short passing game with some power running as the offensive line took control of the line of scrimmage.
Woodward got the ball to open the second half and moved to a first and goal at the 10 before a holding penalty and sack forced a 43-yard field goal attempt that was on target but short.
Piedmont then went 80 yards in nine plays to tie the game at 14-14
In the fourth period, punts by Pinckard pinned the Wildcats on their four-yard line twice. The second one led to a safety as the Piedmont punter fumbled the snap and was tackled in the end zone giving the Boomers a 16-14 advantage.
From there however, the Piedmont defense came up with a couple of interceptions leading to the final 10 points of the game.
In some key area games, Fairview won District A-1 with a 30-28 victory over Hooker, Laverne beat Shattuck 32-16 to take the B-1 title and Tyrone downed Waynoka 30-6 for the C-1 title.
