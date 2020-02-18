Three players scored in double figures and Woodward's boys extended their win streak to three games with a 66-60 homecourt victory over Alva on Monday night.
In the girls game, fifth-ranked (Class 3A) Alva scored the last 10 points of the game to defeat the Boomers 56-40.
Rylan Cope and Max Cheap each scored 14 points and Coltyn Semmel 13 as the Boomers turned away Alva's upset bid.
In a back and forth game, the Boomers led early, fell behind by 10 in the third period then stormed back to take a 53-51 lead into the fourth period. The game stayed close until the final moments when the Boomers scored the last four points.
Austin Reed had 17 points to lead Alva while Jackson Feely and Kaden Slater scored 11 each.
The Boomers took a 14-8 record into Tuesday's final regular season game against Clinton. Alva is 5-18.
In the girls game, the Boomers led Alva 34-33 after three periods, but the Goldbugs took a 46-36 lead with a strong start to the fourth quarter. Baskets by Payton Rowley and Thessaly Pfeifer cut the lead to 46-40 with about four minutes left, but the Boomers didn't score again and Alva pulled away at the foul line.
Alva, 22-1, was led by Payton Jones with 19 points.
Pfeifer had 15 to pace the Boomers. Ava Long scored nine and Rowley eight.
The Boomers fell to 9-13.
In Mooreland on Monday night, the Bearcats dropped a 72-62 decision to Watonga. In the girls game, Watonga edged Mooreland 32-28.
Mooreland will host a Class 2A District on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Mooreland girls face the Hooker Lady Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. and the boys play Sayre at 8 p.m.
