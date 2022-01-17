ALTUS - The Boomers picked up a pair of victories here Friday night.
Woodward's girls won 64-14 and the boys took a 68-44 decision.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 19 points and Riley Moore 11 in the girls game. The girls are 8-4 and hold a three-game winning steak.
In the boys contest, Zach Chavez scored 19 points and Jake Mead 13 to pace the Boomers, who got points from 11 different players. It was the second win in a row for the Boomers, now 7-5.
The Boomers return to action on Tuesday at Hooker and will go to the Jones Kiwanis Tournament beginning Thursday.
Both of the Hooker teams are ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A
The Bulldog girls are 14-1 and ranked sixth with the only loss to Texas Class 3A power Canadian by three points. Hooker defeated Laverne 57-40 on Saturday.
The boys are ranked 10th with a 10-5 record and have won seven of the last eight.
At Jones, the Woodward girls will face Bethany at 3:20 p.m. and the boys take on the host team at 7:20 p.m. Tuttle is the top-seeded team in both divisions.
Area weekend scores
Friday's games
Arapaho-Butler 53, Calumet 45
Arnett 63, Tyrone 44
Alva 48, Chisholm 32
Balko 40, Goodwell 26
Laverne 70, Beaver 26
Cement 50, Blair 38
Cashion 63, Wellston 36
Sayre 42, Cordell 29
Covington-Douglas 60, Cimarron 30
Dover 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 31
Putnam City North 56, Enid 27
Okeene 53, Fairview 35
Turpin 62, Forgan 35
Garber 56, Morrison 44
Seiling 76, Hammon 58
Oklahoma Bible 73, Hennessey 33
Hooker 66, Texhoma 48
Merritt 63, Leedey 28
Mooreland 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 24
Navajo 71, Hobart 54
Vici 42, Shattuck 40
High school boys
Alva 67, Chisholm 48
Arapaho-Butler 45, Calumet 44
Goodwell 56, Balko 44
Laverne 72, Beaver 25
Weatherford 63, Bethany 50
Cashion 79, wellston 23
Covington-Douglas 67, Cimarron 27
Pond Creek-Hunter 49, Dover 39
Fairview 67, Okeene 17
Turpin 56, Forgan 46
Garber 72, Morrison 60
Seiling 63, Hammon 51
Hennessey 58, Oklahoma Bible Academy 42
Hooker 45, Texhoma 42
Merritt 52, Leedey 47
Mooreland 60, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26
Sayre 79 Cordell 48
Shattuck 50, Vici 41
Saturday's games
HIgh school girls
Mountain View-Gotebo 41, Big Pasture 35
Cashion 63, Wynnewood 45
Garber 55, Forgan 23
Pioneer 37, Glencoe 20
Hooker 57, Laverne 40
Turpin 59, Texhoma 47
High school boys
Mountain View-Gotebo 59, Big Pasture 45
Cashion 45, Wynnewood 39
Garber 76, Forgan 38
Glencoe 64, Pioneer 31
Hooker 53, Laverne 41
Texhoma 43, Turpin 38
