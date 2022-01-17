ALTUS - The Boomers picked up a pair of victories here Friday night.

Woodward's girls won 64-14 and the boys took a 68-44 decision.

Thessaly Pfeifer had 19 points and Riley Moore 11 in the girls game. The girls are 8-4 and hold a three-game winning steak.

In the boys contest, Zach Chavez scored 19 points and Jake Mead 13 to pace the Boomers, who got points from 11 different players. It was the second win in a row for the Boomers, now 7-5.

The Boomers return to action on Tuesday at Hooker and will go to the Jones Kiwanis Tournament beginning Thursday.

Both of the Hooker teams are ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A

The Bulldog girls are 14-1 and ranked sixth with the only loss to Texas Class 3A power Canadian by three points. Hooker defeated Laverne 57-40 on Saturday.

The boys are ranked 10th with a 10-5 record and have won seven of the last eight.

At Jones, the Woodward girls will face Bethany at 3:20 p.m. and the boys take on the host team at 7:20 p.m. Tuttle is the top-seeded team in both divisions.

Area weekend scores

Friday's games

Arapaho-Butler 53, Calumet 45

Arnett 63, Tyrone 44

Alva 48, Chisholm 32

Balko 40, Goodwell 26

Laverne 70, Beaver 26

Cement 50, Blair 38

Cashion 63, Wellston 36

Sayre 42, Cordell 29

Covington-Douglas 60, Cimarron 30

Dover 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 31

Putnam City North 56, Enid 27

Okeene 53, Fairview 35

Turpin 62, Forgan 35

Garber 56, Morrison 44

Seiling 76, Hammon 58

Oklahoma Bible 73, Hennessey 33

Hooker 66, Texhoma 48

Merritt 63, Leedey 28

Mooreland 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 24

Navajo 71, Hobart 54

Vici 42, Shattuck 40

High school boys

Alva 67, Chisholm 48

Arapaho-Butler 45, Calumet 44

Goodwell 56, Balko 44

Laverne 72, Beaver 25

Weatherford 63, Bethany 50

Cashion 79, wellston 23

Covington-Douglas 67, Cimarron 27

Pond Creek-Hunter 49, Dover 39

Fairview 67, Okeene 17

Turpin 56, Forgan 46

Garber 72, Morrison 60

Seiling 63, Hammon 51

Hennessey 58, Oklahoma Bible Academy 42

Hooker 45, Texhoma 42

Merritt 52, Leedey 47

Mooreland 60, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26

Sayre 79 Cordell 48

Shattuck 50, Vici 41

Saturday's games

HIgh school girls

Mountain View-Gotebo 41, Big Pasture 35

Cashion 63, Wynnewood 45

Garber 55, Forgan 23

Pioneer 37, Glencoe 20

Hooker 57, Laverne 40

Turpin 59, Texhoma 47

High school boys

Mountain View-Gotebo 59, Big Pasture 45

Cashion 45, Wynnewood 39

Garber 76, Forgan 38

Glencoe 64, Pioneer 31

Hooker 53, Laverne 41

Texhoma 43, Turpin 38

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you