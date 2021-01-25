Three games are on tap for the Woodward Boomer basketball teams this week, starting tonight in Alva.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. for the girls and 8 p.m. for the boys.
On Thursday, the Boomers will have their only home contests of the week against Vici, then they travel to Blackwell on Saturday.
Woodward's boys start the week 11-2 and ranked 16th in Class 4A. The girls are 8-4 and trying to snap a two-game losing streak.
Alva's boys have fashioned a 9-7 record, winning five in a row before losing their final two games in a tournament over the weekend. Woodward played Alva earlier this year in the Wheat Capital Tournament and posted a dominant 79-48 win.
On the girls side Alva is 8-5 and still ranked 10th in Class 3A. The Goldbugs, though, have lost four of their last six games and their best win of the season probably was against Frontier in the early going. The Boomers were in line to face Alva in the Wheat Capital, but COVID contact tracing on Alva's part caused that game to be canceled.
Vici's boys will come into Boomer Fieldhouse ranked 11th in Class A and were 11-6 going into a Tuesday night game in Seiling. The Indians were second in the Shattuck Shootout over the weekend, losing to Forgan in the finals.
The Vici girls, ranked 12th in A, took a 13-4 record into a contest at Seiling on Tuesday. Vici beat Forgan in the Shattuck finals and have scored 50 or more points in nine straight games.
Blackwell's boys have suffered through a dreadful season so far, going 0-15 with the closest game a 15-point loss to Class A Drummond. Blackwell averages just 23.6 points a game on offense.
The Blackwell girls are 2-13 overall and have lost their last five. The Boomers played in the Maroons in the Wheat Capital and won handily, 51-32.
The area schedule tonight is a busy one including:
Arnett at Forgan; Beaver at Goodwell; Laverne at Buffalo; Fairview at Thomas; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne; Freedom at Taloga; Shattuck at Leedey; Vici at Seiling; Sharon-Mutual at Sweetwater; Waynoka at Cherokee; Watonga at Okeene
The Vici-Seiling doubleheader is a featured matchup with all four teams ranked in Class A.
The Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply girls are coming off a tournament win in Buffalo and will look for the road upset over Cheyenne.
Shattuck and Leedey also involves several ranked teams.
Friday's area schedule is also packed including:
Buffalo at Arnett; Beaver at Freedom; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck; Turpin at Laverne; Leedey at Thomas; Watonga at Mooreland; Seiling at Hinton; Sharon-Mutual at Erick; Vici vs. Frontier at Enid; Medford at Waynoka; Hooker vs. Perry at Enid; Timberlake at Lomega; Merritt at Hammon.
Mooreland's boys beat Buffalo in overtime to win the Buffalo Tournament and will host an always capable Watonga squad.
Leedey's boys will have a test against the Aiden Kelly-led Thomas Terriers.
*****
Basketball scores from Saturday
High school girls
Shattuck Shootout
Arnett 60, Shattuck 59 (overtime); Laverne 34, Boise City 30; Vici 56, Forgan 39
Buffalo Tournament
Buffalo 50, Sharon-Mutual 30; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46, Canton 34; Mooreland 35, Beaver 19
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Kremlin-Hillsdale JV 30, DCLA 20; Medford 30, Cherokee JV 19; Kremlin-Hillsdale 46, Ringwood 29; Lomega 87, Cherokee 34
Cashion Tournament
Cashion 53, Fairview 31
West Central Tournament
Thomas 51, Arapaho-Butler 32
Bi-County Tournament
Hammon 46, Cheyenne-Reydon 41; Erick 50, Duke 40; Merritt 46, Seiling 39
Texhoma Tournament
Goodwell 39, Felt 36; Hooker 43, Turpin 38; Texhoma 47, Tyrone 41
Tri-County Festival
Leedey 53, Hobart 38; Mangum 46, Hollis 35;
High school boys
Buffalo Tournament
Beaver 54, Sweetwater 35; Mooreland 46, Buffalo 44 (overtime); Sharon-Mutual 45, Waynoka 41
Shattuck Shootout
Forgan 73, Vici 65; Shattuck 55, Laverne 44
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Medford 61, Lomega JV 45; DCLA 43, Timberlake 42; Cherokee 39, Kremlin-Hillsdale 30; Lomega 57, Ringwood 49
Cashion Tournament
Fairview 46, Perry 43; Cashion 57, Varnum 54; Dale 65, Clinton 63
West Central Tournament
Thomas 59, Arapaho-Butler 48; Hydro-Eakly 70, Canute 26
Bi-County Tournament
Cheyenne-Reydon 48, Erick 30; Seiling 63, Duke 35;
Texhoma Tournament
Boise City 55, Hooker JV 45; Tyrone 65, Goodwell 34; Hooker 40, Texhoma 39; Turpin 84, Felt 35
