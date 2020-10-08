The Boomers split their games on day one of the Class 5A Region 4 softball tournament at the high school field.
After beating Altus 13-3 in the first game, the Boomers dropped a 5-1 decision to Guymon in the nightcap.
The loss means the Boomers will need three victories on Friday to reach the state tournament.
Action starts at noon with the Boomers facing El Reno. The winner takes on Guymon at 2 p.m. and if a third game is needed it will follow immediately.
Guymon started its day with a 7-2 win over El Reno. In an elimination game, El Reno knocked out Altus 5-1.
The Boomers used a nine-run second inning to rout Altus in the opening game.
Madison Gartrell's RBI single gave the Boomers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
An inning later, the game was basically decided.
Hallie Cook opened the second with a single and scored on a triple by J. B. Miramontes. Airyn Farley walked and Justyce Wilson singled home a run. Two outs later, Lilly Nippert reached on an error, then Gartrell cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Jocelyn Treece reached on an infield hit and Cook singled home a run. After Miramontes was hit by a pitch, Farley ripped a two-run single. Miramontes later scored on a wild pitch and it was 10-0.
The Boomers sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning.
In the third, the Boomers added a run when Cook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Vo added the final two runs with a home run in the fourth, scoring Wilson, who had singled.
Gartrell pitched four shutout winnings for the win.
Against Guymon, the Boomers had trouble getting anything going on offense with only one baserunner through four innings.
The Boomers threatened in the fifth but didn't get on the board until the sixth when Allie Don Carlos scored on an error. Woodward left the bases loaded in that inning.
Guymon scored two in the first and one in the fourth before adding a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with the help of two Boomer errors. The Boomers committed four errors in the game.
Woodward went down in order in its half of the seventh.
Gartrell started in the circle and Don Carlos pitched in relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.