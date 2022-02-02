Woodward's boys snapped a four-game losing streak with a 60-30 rout of Guymon on Tuesday night at Boomer Fieldhouse.
In the girls game, Guymon used a strong fourth quarter for a 64-57 victory, ending the Boomers' win streak at four games.
Jesus Cano had 19 points and Kash Shipley 14 for the WHS boys, who improved to 9-10. Guymon dropped to 3-14.
The game was never close as the Boomers took a 14-5 lead after one quarter and held a 32-14 margin at halftime.
It only grew from there as the Boomers used their size advantage to control the boards and converted numerous second and third chance opportunities.
Jake Mead added seven points and Kyle Martin six for Woodward. Other points came from Trentten McCloskey, three each from Josh Hagemeier and Nash Hunter and two apiece from Peyton Hughes and Hunter Moseley.
Brandon Coronado led Guymon with 13 points.
The girls game was close all the way.
The Boomers led by four at halftime and as many as six in the third period before Guymon grabbed a 43-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The Tigers never trailed in the fourth period, but couldn't pull away either.
Presley Pruett hit a three-pointer to get the Boomers within one at 49-48, but Guymon opened it back up a bit and hit free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Woodward fell to 12-7. Guymon is 11-6.
Thessaly Pfeifer led Woodward with 24 poins and Averi Edwards scored 15. Faith O'Handley had seven, Pruett six, Masey Porter three and Riley Moore two.
The Boomers are scheduled to host Heritage Hall on Friday.
Tuesday's games
Lawton 52, Altus 49
Tuttle 67, Anadarko 15
Arapaho-Butler 74, Hinton 30
Arnett 45, Shattuck 37
Balko 60, Boise City 49
Oklahoma Bible Academy 65, Beaver 30
Bethany 77, Elk City 28
Erick 37, Blair 33
Kingfisher 66, Cache 37
Calumet 72, Crescent 23
Canton 51, Waynoka 17
Canute 57, Hammon 46
Cashion 61, Fairview 30
Clinton 51, Chickasha 39
Drummond 51, Covington-Douglas 37
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 36, Laverne 33
Texhoma 53, Forgan 37
Geary 44, Corn Bible Academy 39
Hooker 73, Southwestern Heights, Kan. 47
Mooreland 52, Leedey 24
Vici 55, Mangum 30
Merritt 45, Cheyenne-Reydon 43
Weatherford 86, Newcastle 10
Okeene 51, Timberlake 27
Waukomis 47, Ringwood 22
Seiling 67, Cyril 43
Hydro-Eakly 43, Thomas 31
High school boys
Lawton 83, Altus 49
Alva 63, Tonkawa 49
Arapaho-Butler 44, Hinton 26
Shattuck 58, Arnett 42
Dover 60, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 24
Balko 37, Boise City 35
Erick 53, Blair 29
Buffalo 38, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 31
Kingfisher 69, Caddo 47
Calumet 70, Crescent 34
Canton 67, Waynoka 40
Canute 61, Hammon 50
Cashion 41, Fairview 38
Merritt 65, Cheyenne-Reydon 40
Clinton 68, Chickasha 43
Frontier 48, Chisholm 43
Seiling 55, Cyril 39
Covington-Douglas 63, Drummond 40
Laverne 65, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42
Texhoma 68, Forgan 47
Goodwell 64, Rolla, Kan. 34
Hooker 57, Southwestern Heights, Kan. 22
Hydro-Eakly 67, Thomas 46
Leedey 49, Mooreland 30
Vici 68, Mangum 59
Weatherford 67, Newcastle 67
Waukomis 66, Ringwood 46
