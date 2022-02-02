Boomer basketball

Jake Mead puts up a shot over Guymon's Brandon Coronado in Tuesday's game at Boomer Fieldhouse. Woodward won the game 60-30. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Woodward's boys snapped a four-game losing streak with a 60-30 rout of Guymon on Tuesday night at Boomer Fieldhouse.

In the girls game, Guymon used a strong fourth quarter for a 64-57 victory, ending the Boomers' win streak at four games.

Jesus Cano had 19 points and Kash Shipley 14 for the WHS boys, who improved to 9-10. Guymon dropped to 3-14.

The game was never close as the Boomers took a 14-5 lead after one quarter and held a 32-14 margin at halftime.

It only grew from there as the Boomers used their size advantage to control the boards and converted numerous second and third chance opportunities.

Jake Mead added seven points and Kyle Martin six for Woodward. Other points came from Trentten McCloskey, three each from Josh Hagemeier and Nash Hunter and two apiece from Peyton Hughes and Hunter Moseley.

Brandon Coronado led Guymon with 13 points.

The girls game was close all the way.

The Boomers led by four at halftime and as many as six in the third period before Guymon grabbed a 43-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

The Tigers never trailed in the fourth period, but couldn't pull away either.

Presley Pruett hit a three-pointer to get the Boomers within one at 49-48, but Guymon opened it back up a bit and hit free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

Woodward fell to 12-7. Guymon is 11-6.

Thessaly Pfeifer led Woodward with 24 poins and Averi Edwards scored 15. Faith O'Handley had seven, Pruett six, Masey Porter three and Riley Moore two.

The Boomers are scheduled to host Heritage Hall on Friday.

Tuesday's games

Lawton 52, Altus 49

Tuttle 67, Anadarko 15

Arapaho-Butler 74, Hinton 30

Arnett 45, Shattuck 37

Balko 60, Boise City 49

Oklahoma Bible Academy 65, Beaver 30

Bethany 77, Elk City 28

Erick 37, Blair 33

Kingfisher 66, Cache 37

Calumet 72, Crescent 23

Canton 51, Waynoka 17

Canute 57, Hammon 46

Cashion 61, Fairview 30

Clinton 51, Chickasha 39

Drummond 51, Covington-Douglas 37

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 36, Laverne 33

Texhoma 53, Forgan 37

Geary 44, Corn Bible Academy 39

Hooker 73, Southwestern Heights, Kan. 47

Mooreland 52, Leedey 24

Vici 55, Mangum 30

Merritt 45, Cheyenne-Reydon 43

Weatherford 86, Newcastle 10

Okeene 51, Timberlake 27

Waukomis 47, Ringwood 22

Seiling 67, Cyril 43

Hydro-Eakly 43, Thomas 31

High school boys

Lawton 83, Altus 49

Alva 63, Tonkawa 49

Arapaho-Butler 44, Hinton 26

Shattuck 58, Arnett 42

Dover 60, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 24

Balko 37, Boise City 35

Erick 53, Blair 29

Buffalo 38, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 31

Kingfisher 69, Caddo 47

Calumet 70, Crescent 34

Canton 67, Waynoka 40

Canute 61, Hammon 50

Cashion 41, Fairview 38

Merritt 65, Cheyenne-Reydon 40

Clinton 68, Chickasha 43

Frontier 48, Chisholm 43

Seiling 55, Cyril 39

Covington-Douglas 63, Drummond 40

Laverne 65, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42

Texhoma 68, Forgan 47

Goodwell 64, Rolla, Kan. 34

Hooker 57, Southwestern Heights, Kan. 22

Hydro-Eakly 67, Thomas 46

Leedey 49, Mooreland 30

Vici 68, Mangum 59

Weatherford 67, Newcastle 67

Waukomis 66, Ringwood 46

Tags

Trending Video