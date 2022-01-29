Woodward's girls stretched their winning streak to four games with a 49-24 victory over Clinton at Boomer Fieldhouse Friday night.
In the boys game, Clinton jumped out to a 13-2 lead and went on to win 75-54, dropping the Boomers to 8-10 on the season.
The girls game was decided early as Woodward scored 18 unanswered points to take a 20-2 lead early in the second period. After an exchange of baskets to start the game, the Boomers pulled away with their defense forcing turnovers and allowing Clinton few looks at the bucket.
Jissele Hagemeier hit a trio of three-pointers and Masey Porter buried a pair of treys in the first half.
The Boomers led 31-7 at the break with Thessaly Pfeifer scoring 10 of her 14 points.
It was 39-14 after three quarters and the Boomers largest lead was 29 points.
Porter also scored 14 points, Hagemeier had 9 and Averi Edwards six. Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher scored four and Faith O'Handley two.
The Boomers improved to 12-6.
Woodward's boys never really recovered from the Tornadoes fast start.
Clinton led 42-24 at the break.
A three-pointer by Jesus Cano cut the lead to 45-35 in the third period but Clinton scored the next 11 points to pen it back up again.
Kash Shipley had the big game for the Boomers with 16 points, but he was the only player in double figures. Cano scored nine.
Caden Reid had six points off the bench.
Also scoring were Jake Mead with four, Peyton Hughes, Trennten McCloskey and Kyle Martin with three each and Sammy Baker, Hunter Moseley, Sam Cheap and Wyatt Pope scored two.
Caden Powell had 24 and Jackson Crumley 19 for Clinton.
The Boomers will be home for a couple of games next week with Guymon visiting on Tuesday and Heritage Hall on Friday.
Area scores
High school girls
Kingfisher 38, Anadarko 33
Arapaho-Butler 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 36
Arnett 55, Buffalo 26
Balko 37, Tyrone 31
Blair 44, Sweetwater 32
Blanchard 32, Elk City 29
Canute 62, Granite 19
Cordell 37, Burns Flat-Dill City 33
Hydro-Eakly 69, Calumet 33
Canton 37, Cherokee 33
Cashion 33, Alva 31
Weatherford 71, Chickasha 41
Erick 39, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 27
Hammon 48, Merritt 36
Hooker 63, Chisholm 28
Kremlin-Hillsdale 76, Cimarron 32
Garber 77, Covington-Douglas 42
Frontier 55, Vici 45
Seiling 77, Hinton 24
Turpin 48, Laverne 37
Texhoma 61, Goodwell 29
Lomega 78, Timberlake 33
Navajo 66, Sayre 36
Midwest City 83, Enid 23
Watonga 60, Mooreland 39
Shattuck 58, Morrison 38
Ringwood 50, Pioneer 46
Boise City 49, Yarbrough-Hardesty 33
High school boys
Alva 34, Cashion 29
Arapaho-Butler 56, Cheyenne-Reydon 28
Buffalo 43, Arnett 37
Boise City 75, Yarbrough-Hadesty 43
Hydro-Eaklky 64, Calumet 57 (overtime)
Canute 58, Granite 38
Cherokee 40, Canton 31
Kingfisher 47, Anadarko 34
Hooker 52, Chisholm 34
Weatherford 70, Chickasha 42
Garber 71, Covington-Douglas 43
Erick 52, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 25
Elk City 61, Blanchard 58
Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Cordell 36
Frontier 41, Vici 38
Hennessey 5, Harding Fine Arts 45
Seiling 46, Hinton 41 (overtime)
Lomega 57, Timberlake 47
Watonga 68, Mooreland 49
Sayre 88, Navajo 53
Texhoma 67, Goodwell 60
Laverne 54, Turpin 43
Merritt 57, Hammon 52
Pioneer 44, Ringwood 39
Morrison 71, Shattuck 51
Shidler 91, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35
Blair 57, Sweetwater 49
Medford 50, Waynoka 46
Hennessey 65, Harding Fine Arts 45
