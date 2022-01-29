Boomer basketball

Woodward's Jissele Hagemeier puts up a three-point shot against Clinton on Friday night at Boomer Fieldhouse. Hagemeier had nine points in the Boomers' victory. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Woodward's girls stretched their winning streak to four games with a 49-24 victory over Clinton at Boomer Fieldhouse Friday night.

In the boys game, Clinton jumped out to a 13-2 lead and went on to win 75-54, dropping the Boomers to 8-10 on the season.

The girls game was decided early as Woodward scored 18 unanswered points to take a 20-2 lead early in the second period. After an exchange of baskets to start the game, the Boomers pulled away with their defense forcing turnovers and allowing Clinton few looks at the bucket.

Jissele Hagemeier hit a trio of three-pointers and Masey Porter buried a pair of treys in the first half.

The Boomers led 31-7 at the break with Thessaly Pfeifer scoring 10 of her 14 points.

It was 39-14 after three quarters and the Boomers largest lead was 29 points.

Porter also scored 14 points, Hagemeier had 9 and Averi Edwards six. Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher scored four and Faith O'Handley two.

The Boomers improved to 12-6.

Woodward's boys never really recovered from the Tornadoes fast start.

Clinton led 42-24 at the break.

A three-pointer by Jesus Cano cut the lead to 45-35 in the third period but Clinton scored the next 11 points to pen it back up again.

Kash Shipley had the big game for the Boomers with 16 points, but he was the only player in double figures. Cano scored nine.

Caden Reid had six points off the bench.

Also scoring were Jake Mead with four, Peyton Hughes, Trennten McCloskey and Kyle Martin with three each and Sammy Baker, Hunter Moseley, Sam Cheap and Wyatt Pope scored two.

Caden Powell had 24 and Jackson Crumley 19 for Clinton.

The Boomers will be home for a couple of games next week with Guymon visiting on Tuesday and  Heritage Hall on Friday.

Area scores

High school girls

Kingfisher 38, Anadarko 33

Arapaho-Butler 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 36

Arnett 55, Buffalo 26

Balko 37, Tyrone 31

Blair 44, Sweetwater 32

Blanchard 32, Elk City 29

Canute 62, Granite 19

Cordell 37, Burns Flat-Dill City 33

Hydro-Eakly 69, Calumet 33

Canton 37, Cherokee 33

Cashion 33, Alva 31

Weatherford 71, Chickasha 41

Erick 39, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 27

Hammon 48, Merritt 36

Hooker 63, Chisholm 28

Kremlin-Hillsdale 76, Cimarron 32

Garber 77, Covington-Douglas 42

Frontier 55, Vici 45

Seiling 77, Hinton 24

Turpin 48, Laverne 37

Texhoma 61, Goodwell 29

Lomega 78, Timberlake 33

Navajo 66, Sayre 36

Midwest City 83, Enid 23

Watonga 60, Mooreland 39

Shattuck 58, Morrison 38

Ringwood 50, Pioneer 46

Boise City 49, Yarbrough-Hardesty 33

High school boys

Alva 34, Cashion 29

Arapaho-Butler 56, Cheyenne-Reydon 28

Buffalo 43, Arnett 37

Boise City 75, Yarbrough-Hadesty 43

Hydro-Eaklky 64, Calumet 57 (overtime)

Canute 58, Granite 38

Cherokee 40, Canton 31

Kingfisher 47, Anadarko 34

Hooker 52, Chisholm 34

Weatherford 70, Chickasha 42

Garber 71, Covington-Douglas 43

Erick 52, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 25

Elk City 61, Blanchard 58

Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Cordell 36

Frontier 41, Vici 38

Hennessey 5, Harding Fine Arts 45

Seiling 46, Hinton 41 (overtime)

Lomega 57, Timberlake 47

Watonga 68, Mooreland 49

Sayre 88, Navajo 53

Texhoma 67, Goodwell 60

Laverne 54, Turpin 43

Merritt 57, Hammon 52

Pioneer 44, Ringwood 39

Morrison 71, Shattuck 51

Shidler 91, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35

Blair 57, Sweetwater 49

Medford 50, Waynoka 46

Hennessey 65, Harding Fine Arts 45

