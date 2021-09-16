The Boomers will try and knock off their second top 10 opponent in a row Friday as the travel to take on the Weatherford Eagles.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
The game is one of a busy week in the area as teams get in their final non-district contests. The exception is Class B where district play starts a couple of weeks later.
Area schedule includes Buffalo at Turpin, Southwest Covenant at Laverne, Woodland at Mooreland, Seiling at Kremlin-Hillsdlae, Okeene at Sharon-Mutual, Shattuck at Cherokee, Waynoka at Ringwood, Boise City at Balko-Forgan, Cashion at Thomas and Booker, Texas at Hooker.
Locally, the focus will be about 90 miles south as the Boomers face an Eagle team ranked 6th in Class 4A. Woodward is 1-1 and coming off a win over Bethany, ranked anywhere from fifth to eighth at the time. Weatherford has only played once, a 28-19 victory over Class 3A power Kingfisher. A scheduled game with El Reno turned into a forfeit due to COVID issues at El Reno.
Weatherford's offense is built around the running game featuring Sam Hoffman and Malachi Johnson, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns a year ago.
Defensively, the Boomers are coming off a strong performance, holding a talented Bethany offense to one touchdown and 12 total points.
Woodward's offense got going with the running game a week ago, utilizing Wyatt Pope and Nash Hunter for key yardage. Taelen Laird has emerged as a big-play receiver threat.
Mooreland will face a talented Woodland team for homecoming. Woodland is 2-0 with two road victories already. Mooreland is 1-0 and home for the first time this year.
Both teams were in the state quarterfinals last year.
Sharon-Mutual looks for its first win against an Okeene team that is also 0-2 to start the year.
Shattuck, 2-0, goes on the road for the first time this year against Cherokee, 1-2. The Chiefs have a win over Sharon-Mutual but lost big to both Laverne and Pioneer.
Shattuck is ranked second in Class B.
Top-ranked Laverne looks to go 3-0 against a Southwest Covenant team that has fallen on hard times. Southwest Covenant is 0-3 and allowing over 50 points a game while just scoring 20 points total so far.
Seiling, 2-0, will be on the road to face a Kremlin-Hillsdale team that is 2-1 with a win over Medford.
Balko-Forgan, ranked fifth in Class B, is home to face Boise City. Balko-Forgan is off to an impressive 3-0 start while Boise City lost to Hollis in its opener.
Waynoka, ranked third in Class C, is looking for a 3-0 start against Ringwood, 1-1. The Red Devils bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Class C Timberlake by defeating Covington-Douglas last week.
