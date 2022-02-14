Woodward closes out the regular season with Senior Night games against Sayre on Tuesday.

Action starts with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

Senior Night introductions will be held between games.

Woodward’s girls go into the game with a 14-7 record after thrashing Altus on Friday night.

Sayre has a 12-10 mark and had a three-game winning streak snapped by Hobart on Friday.

On the boys side, the Boomers are looking to get back to the .500 mark with a win. Currently the Boomers are 10-11 and defeated Altus last week.

Sayre’s boys are 11-11 but have lost seven of their last seven games after a solid start. They fell to Hobart 87-60 on Friday.

Woodward’s district matchup on Friday is at Elk City. The Elks were not on the Boomers regular season schedule this year for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Elk City’s girls were 10-11 at last report and will play Elgin on Tuesday. The Elk City boys are 9-12 going into the Elgin game. Eight of the losses were to ranked teams.

On Friday, the Boomers celebrated homecoming with a pair of wins over Altus.

The girls rolled past Altus 71-17 and the boys took a 66-57 victory.

In the girls game, the Boomers held Altus to just two points in the first half and the Bulldogs didn’t score a field goal until the 1:54 mark of the third period. Woodward led 39-2 at halftime.

Woodward girls scoring: Thessaly Pfeifer 22, Faith O’Handley 12, Masey Porter 11, Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher 5, Riley Moore 5, Jiselle Hagemeier 4, Averi Edwards 4, Brailee Cloyd 4, Presley Pruett 3, Michele Ibarra 1.

On the boys side, the Boomers started slow but led 23-15 at halftime and were up by as many as 15 points in the second half.

Woodward boys scoring: Zach Chavez 27, Jesus Cano 12, Kyle Martin 9, Jake Mead 7, Kash Shipley 6, Hunter Moseley 5.

This week’s Class B and A playoff schedule

Regional Games

Area 1

(all games on Thursday)

Class B Girls

At Beaver: Tyrone vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.; Boise City vs. Forgan, 6:30 p.m.

At Hammon: Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 1:30 p.m.; Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 6:30 p.m.

At Fairview: Goodwell vs. Shidler, 1:30 p.m.; Arnett vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.

At Okeene: Sweetwater vs. Medford, 1:30 p.m.; Balko vs. Okeene, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Boys

At Beaver: Boise City vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m.; Tyrone vs. Forgan, 8 p.m.

At Hammon: Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 8 p.m.

At Fairview: Shidler vs. Waynoka, 3 p.m.; Goodwell vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 8 p.m.

At Okeene; Okeene vs. Balko, 3 p.m.; Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Timberlake, 8 p.m.

Class A Girls

At Mooreland: Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Texhoma, 1:30 p.m.; Frontier vs. Turpin, 6:30 p.m.

At Arapaho-Butler: Thomas vs. Waukomis, 1:30 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 6:30 p.m.

At Seiling: Canton vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 1:30 p.m.; Seiling vs. Shattuck, 6:30 p.m.

At Garber: Pioneer vs. Laverne, 1:30 p.m.; Garber vs. Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Boys

At Mooreland; Mooreland vs. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Texhoma vs. Frontier, 8 p.m.

At Arapaho-Butler: Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Waukomis, 3 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 8 p.m.

At Seiling: Ringwood vs. Shattuck, 3 p.m.; Seiling vs. Vici, 8 p.m.

At Garber: Prue vs. Cherokee, 3 p.m.; Garber vs. Laverne, 8 p.m.

Saturday scores

High school girls

Lomega 88, Agra 12

Arapaho-Butler 36, Thomas 31

Arnett 66, Goodwell 18

Balko 69, Medford 15

Okahoma Christian Academy 56, Binger-Oney 35

Duke 49, Blair 16

Boise City 52, Tyrone 45

Forgan 39, Buffalo 33

Calumet 59, Central High 18

Seiling 75, Canton 26

Canute 53, Snyder 30

Corn Bible Academy 52, Indiahoma 39

Dover 55, Fort Cobb-Broxton 46 (overtime)

Drummond 55, Waukomis 28

Okarche 90, Drumright 23

Sentinel 41, Erick 26

Shattuck 52, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38

Frontier 57, Oklahoma Bible Academy 38

Garber 72, Pioneer 40

Hammon 80, Leedey 27

Hydro-Eakly 77, Union City 17

Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Shidler 34

Lookeba-Sickles 81, Asher 41

Okeene 65, Sweetwater 33

Garber 72, Pioneer 40

Turpin 51, Texhoma 45

Woodland 42, Laverne 36

High School Boys

Arapaho-Butler 60, Cheyenne 31

Lookeba-Sickles 61, Ashe 41

Timberlake 45, Balko 39

Tyrone 52, Boise City 36

Forgan 58, Buffalo 56

Canute 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 36

Calumet 64, Central High 37

Indiahoma 70, Corn Bible Academy 33

Fort Cobb-Broxton 77, Dover 41

Drummond 55, Waukomis 43

Duke 78, Olustee-Eldorado 35

Sentinel 49, Erick 25

Frontier 44, Oklahoma Bible Academy 38

Garber 95, Prue 38

Goodwell 60, Waynoka 32

Leedey 53, Hammon 45

Hydro-Eakly 67, Union City 43

Kremlin-Hillsdale 58, Shidler 32

Laverne 38, Cherokee 20

Lomega 63, Mulhall-Orlando 56

Texhoma 60, Mooreland 37

Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Okeene 15

Okarche 73, Yale 45

Oklahoma Christian Academy 52, Binger-Oney 29

Seiling 90, Ringwood 50

Vici 78, Shattuck 72 (overtime)

