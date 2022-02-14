Woodward closes out the regular season with Senior Night games against Sayre on Tuesday.
Action starts with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
Senior Night introductions will be held between games.
Woodward’s girls go into the game with a 14-7 record after thrashing Altus on Friday night.
Sayre has a 12-10 mark and had a three-game winning streak snapped by Hobart on Friday.
On the boys side, the Boomers are looking to get back to the .500 mark with a win. Currently the Boomers are 10-11 and defeated Altus last week.
Sayre’s boys are 11-11 but have lost seven of their last seven games after a solid start. They fell to Hobart 87-60 on Friday.
Woodward’s district matchup on Friday is at Elk City. The Elks were not on the Boomers regular season schedule this year for the first time since the mid-1990s.
Elk City’s girls were 10-11 at last report and will play Elgin on Tuesday. The Elk City boys are 9-12 going into the Elgin game. Eight of the losses were to ranked teams.
*****
On Friday, the Boomers celebrated homecoming with a pair of wins over Altus.
The girls rolled past Altus 71-17 and the boys took a 66-57 victory.
In the girls game, the Boomers held Altus to just two points in the first half and the Bulldogs didn’t score a field goal until the 1:54 mark of the third period. Woodward led 39-2 at halftime.
Woodward girls scoring: Thessaly Pfeifer 22, Faith O’Handley 12, Masey Porter 11, Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher 5, Riley Moore 5, Jiselle Hagemeier 4, Averi Edwards 4, Brailee Cloyd 4, Presley Pruett 3, Michele Ibarra 1.
On the boys side, the Boomers started slow but led 23-15 at halftime and were up by as many as 15 points in the second half.
Woodward boys scoring: Zach Chavez 27, Jesus Cano 12, Kyle Martin 9, Jake Mead 7, Kash Shipley 6, Hunter Moseley 5.
This week’s Class B and A playoff schedule
Regional Games
Area 1
(all games on Thursday)
Class B Girls
At Beaver: Tyrone vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.; Boise City vs. Forgan, 6:30 p.m.
At Hammon: Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 1:30 p.m.; Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 6:30 p.m.
At Fairview: Goodwell vs. Shidler, 1:30 p.m.; Arnett vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.
At Okeene: Sweetwater vs. Medford, 1:30 p.m.; Balko vs. Okeene, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Boys
At Beaver: Boise City vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m.; Tyrone vs. Forgan, 8 p.m.
At Hammon: Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 8 p.m.
At Fairview: Shidler vs. Waynoka, 3 p.m.; Goodwell vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 8 p.m.
At Okeene; Okeene vs. Balko, 3 p.m.; Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Timberlake, 8 p.m.
Class A Girls
At Mooreland: Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Texhoma, 1:30 p.m.; Frontier vs. Turpin, 6:30 p.m.
At Arapaho-Butler: Thomas vs. Waukomis, 1:30 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 6:30 p.m.
At Seiling: Canton vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 1:30 p.m.; Seiling vs. Shattuck, 6:30 p.m.
At Garber: Pioneer vs. Laverne, 1:30 p.m.; Garber vs. Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
Class A Boys
At Mooreland; Mooreland vs. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Texhoma vs. Frontier, 8 p.m.
At Arapaho-Butler: Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Waukomis, 3 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 8 p.m.
At Seiling: Ringwood vs. Shattuck, 3 p.m.; Seiling vs. Vici, 8 p.m.
At Garber: Prue vs. Cherokee, 3 p.m.; Garber vs. Laverne, 8 p.m.
Saturday scores
High school girls
Lomega 88, Agra 12
Arapaho-Butler 36, Thomas 31
Arnett 66, Goodwell 18
Balko 69, Medford 15
Okahoma Christian Academy 56, Binger-Oney 35
Duke 49, Blair 16
Boise City 52, Tyrone 45
Forgan 39, Buffalo 33
Calumet 59, Central High 18
Seiling 75, Canton 26
Canute 53, Snyder 30
Corn Bible Academy 52, Indiahoma 39
Dover 55, Fort Cobb-Broxton 46 (overtime)
Drummond 55, Waukomis 28
Okarche 90, Drumright 23
Sentinel 41, Erick 26
Shattuck 52, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38
Frontier 57, Oklahoma Bible Academy 38
Garber 72, Pioneer 40
Hammon 80, Leedey 27
Hydro-Eakly 77, Union City 17
Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Shidler 34
Lookeba-Sickles 81, Asher 41
Okeene 65, Sweetwater 33
Garber 72, Pioneer 40
Turpin 51, Texhoma 45
Woodland 42, Laverne 36
High School Boys
Arapaho-Butler 60, Cheyenne 31
Lookeba-Sickles 61, Ashe 41
Timberlake 45, Balko 39
Tyrone 52, Boise City 36
Forgan 58, Buffalo 56
Canute 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 36
Calumet 64, Central High 37
Indiahoma 70, Corn Bible Academy 33
Fort Cobb-Broxton 77, Dover 41
Drummond 55, Waukomis 43
Duke 78, Olustee-Eldorado 35
Sentinel 49, Erick 25
Frontier 44, Oklahoma Bible Academy 38
Garber 95, Prue 38
Goodwell 60, Waynoka 32
Leedey 53, Hammon 45
Hydro-Eakly 67, Union City 43
Kremlin-Hillsdale 58, Shidler 32
Laverne 38, Cherokee 20
Lomega 63, Mulhall-Orlando 56
Texhoma 60, Mooreland 37
Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Okeene 15
Okarche 73, Yale 45
Oklahoma Christian Academy 52, Binger-Oney 29
Seiling 90, Ringwood 50
Vici 78, Shattuck 72 (overtime)
