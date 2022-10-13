Looking for their first win of the season, the Boomers host John Marshall on Thursday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
The bulk of games in Oklahoma this week are on Thursday due to fall break.
The Boomers, who have been hit by injuries in recent weeks including a couple during the game last week, go into the contest 0-6 and 0-3 in district play. John Marshall broke into the win column last week against Shawnee and is 1-5, but also 0-3 in district competition.
A week ago, missed opportunities hurt the Boomers in a 23-0 loss to Chickasha. This week they will look to capitalize on opportunities that come up during a game.
One key will be how the Boomers handle the overall athleticism of John Marshall. Davien Taylor leads the Bears, who have a solid number of skilled players.
This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2007. John Marshall leads the series 8-4 overall but the Boomers won the last two meetings handily.
In other 4A-1 games this week, Chickasha is at Elk City in a matchup of the two district leaders and Cache is at Weatherford on Friday with the winner maintaining a chance at getting into the title picture. Clinton, losers of two straight, is off this week.
The area schedule on Thursday is a busy one as well.
Games include
District A-1: Mooreland at Fairview, Burns Flat-Dill City at Thomas, Texhoma at Hooker, Sayre at Merritt
District B-1: Laverne at Shattuck, Beaver at Hollis, Balko-Forgan at Turpin
District B-3: Seiling at Waukomis
District C-1: Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, Medford at Tyrone, Timberlake at Buffalo, Boise City at DCLA
Mooreland travels to Fairview in hopes of knocking off the third-ranked team in Class A. The Bearcats are coming off an impressive 42-16 win over the Hooker Bulldogs and with a win could climb into the district title picture. Fairview has been dominant all season, especially on offense where the Yellowjackets are averaging just over 60 points a game. Mooreland has been equally solid on defense, giving up around 14 points a game.
Burns Flat-Dill City needs a win over Thomas to maintain at least a tie for the district lead. Thomas has struggled all year and is just 1-5.
The panhandle battle between Texhoma and Hooker may end up being a playoff elimination game while Sayre and Merritt are looking for the first league win.
In Class B, undefeated Turpin will face by far its toughest challenge of the season against a Balko-Forgan team that has won five straight and is at near full-strength.
Turpin has scored at least 46 points in every game this season while givine up just 30 total points. Balko-Forgan is coming off an impressive 62-34 win over a talented Shattuck club. The Bulls have also delivered three shutouts on defense this season.
Laverne heads to Shattuck looking for a road victory. The Tigers have shown an explosive offense with several big threats including quarterback Felix Teal and running back Wyatt Tillery. Defensively, Laverne has allowed just 26 points in the last three games.
Shattuck counters with a punishing running game and can also hurt teams with the pass. Despite giving up big numbers last week, the Indians defense has been solid most of the year.
Seiling has been dominant since a week 3 loss to undefeated Oklahoma Bible Academy. The Wildcats dispatched Canton in a half last week. Waukomis 3-3 but lost its district opener to Okeene.
In Class C, newly top-ranked Waynoka looks to solidify its position at the top of C-1 as it hosts Sharon-Mutual.
The Rails defeated previous No. 1 Timberlake last week 44-32 and is looking go to 7-0 for the season. Sharon-Mutual is coming off a loss to Tyrone.
Timberlake will try to bounce back from that loss a week ago against the Buffalo Bison, who crushed Boise City 52-16 in their last outing. Buffalo is 3-3 and 2-1 in the district, still in the mix for a playoff spot.
Medford will look to keep pace with Waynoka at the top of the district as it makes the long trek west to Tyrone. The Cardinals have won three straight since district play started. Tyrone broke a 2-game losing skid with the win over Sharon-Mutual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.