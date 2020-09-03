Opening night of the football season is here for the Woodward Boomers.
The Boomers head south for their annual clash with the Clinton Red Tornadoes, one of the historically premiere programs in all of Oklahoma.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Woodward, 5-6 a year ago, will be looking for its first win over Clinton since 2017 and only the second since 1994.
For one of the few times in recent memory, Clinton starts the season outside of the top 10 in Class 4A.
This year, the Boomers are bringing a different offense to the Tornado Bowl as they will go from a spread formation most of the time, while keeping some aspects of the power running game.
Junior Wyatt Pope will get his first varsity start at quarterback and will work with a talented group of receivers led by returnees Taelen Laird and Zach Chavez among others. The Boomers have six to seven quality athletes at receiver. Nash Hunter gives the Boomers a tough, downhill runner and up front, Kenyon Lanham anchors a solid set of linemen.
Clinton is coming off a 6-5 season will offer up a veteran secondary to face the Boomers. Artrell Bryson is a playmaker at free safety and Aaron Seabolt and Nate Jones are also back. Zade Cisineors is a talent at outside linebacker.
On the offensive side, the Tornadoes will almost always look to run first. Bryson had over 1,000 yards a year ago and Caden Powell can throw the ball around if needed, looking often to tight end Matt Zurline. Only one starter returns up front.
The Boomer defense has some experience in key areas. Hunter returns at linebacker and Paul Sullivan is a playmaker at the nickel position. The secondary is athletic across the board.
In addition, the Boomers have a potential advantage in the kicking game with Daniel Pinckard.
A key in any game, but especially in an opener, is not turning the ball over while also forcing the other team into turnovers.
Woodward scrimmaged Alva and Anadarko in preparation for the opener. Clinton had a first scrimmage, but had to pull out of a second scrimmage due to COVID-19 quarantine issues.
The area schedule on Friday includes Pawnee at Mooreland, Okeene at Waynoka, Turpin at Tyrone, Alva at Thomas, Fairview at Chisholm and Canton at Geary. Sharon-Mutual's game at Cherokee has been cancelled.
Kickoff at all sites is 7 p.m.
Mooreland opens its season against a top 10 ranked team in the Pawnee Black Bears, who dropped their opener to Class 2A power Washington 35-14.
The Bearcats return a good number of players from last year's 7-4 playoff squad and will feature a strong running attack. Dawson Frazier will be in his third year as a starting quarterback.
Pawnee was 13-1 last year and in the state semifinals. Returning is quarterback Blake Skidgel, who rushed for 1,276 yards as a junior and passed for another 364. Trevor Mitchell rushed for 1,570 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago.
Waynoka put together a solid performance in a 38-8 win over Waukomis last week and will look to go 2-0 against Okeene, a 20-0 loser to Canton last week.
The Rails led all the way against Waukomis as Jace Dunn returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Dunn had two other scores and senior quarterback Casen Olson tossed three touchdown passes.
Okeene is in its second year of eight man football and only won two games a year ago.
Turpin had a big debut last week, routing Beaver 48-6 but will face a much tougher challenge this week in the Tyrone Bobcats, ranked in the top five of several Class C polls.
Kobie Williams and Roberto Hernandez led the Bobcats.
Alva will try and bounce back from a 54-6 loss to Kingfisher against Thomas, which is opening its season after a game against Watonga last week was canceled.
Fairview got a nice win over Hobart to start the year and will take on a debuting Chisholm club.
