The Boomers will try and even their season record as they go on the road for the first time in 2023.
Woodward, 0-1 with the loss to Guthrie, travels to Bethany for a non-district football contest. Bethany is 1-1 with a win over John Marshall and loss to Jones.
This will be the fourth meeting between the teams. Woodward’s only win in the series came in 2020. Bethany took last year’s contest 42-14 as the Bronchos posted a 9-2 record, losing to Clinton in the first round of the playoffs.
This year’s Broncho team has scored 65 points in two games, but also gave up 60 points.
Woodward’s defense had some moments against Guthrie with three pass interceptions.
Offensively, a big key for the Boomers will be avoiding crippling turnovers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The area schedule includes Laverne at Seiling, Beaver at Buffalo, Mooreland at Pawnee, Canton at Sharon-Mutual, Cherokee at Shattuck, Fairview at Alva, Balko-Forgan at Tyrone and Watonga at Hooker.
Kick time is 7 p.m. at all sites.
The Laverne-Seiling contest should be one of the top games in Class B this year. Last season, they split with Seiling winning in the regular season and Laverne taking the victory in the state championship game.
The Tigers come in ranked No. 1 while Seiling is ranked second or third depending on the poll. The game also features two of the top players in Class B with Laverne’s Felix Teal and Kaden Manuel of Seiling.
Both are undefeated.
Buffalo is going for its first win against a Beaver Duster team that has lost badly two weeks in a row.
Mooreland is also looking for victory No. 1 and the Bearcats facing a difficult road test. Pawnee won its opener 62-0 over Okemah last week. Mooreland is coming off a 35-0 loss to eighth-ranked Minco.
Sharon-Mutual moved into the Associated Press rankings at No. 5 this week after big wins over Billings and Beaver. Canton should provide a solid test. The Tigers are 1-1 with the loss to Garber and a win over Geary.
Shattuck will look to go 2-0 against a 1-1 Cherokee team. Cherokee is coming off a 52-6 setback to a top three (Class B) Dewar team.
Class A’s top-ranked Fairview Yellowjackets will look to go 3-0 against Class 2A Alva. Fairview has won 17 games in a row.
Balko-Forgan was off last week after losing to Waynoka in the first game. Tyrone is also 0-1 with the loss coming against Turpin.
Hooker’s Bulldogs are ranked in the top 10 of several Class B polls and is facing a Watonga team that is 0-2.
Some other potential games of interest in the northwest area include Timberlake at Waukomis, Kremlin-Hilldale at Medford and Geary at Okeene (Thursday).
In Class A, Thomas travels to Cashion, Hennessey is at Hinton and Walters goes to Sayre.
In 4A, Elk City takes on Canadian, Texas, the Clinton Tornadoes host Heritage Hall, Cache visits Elgin and Weatherford plays at El Reno.
