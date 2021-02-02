Woodward's basketball season enters the home stretch with just five regular season games remaining.
Two of them are scheduled this week as the Boomers host Guymon tonight for homecoming and travel to Clinton on Thursday to play a game that has been postponed twice already this year.
Game time for both days is 6:30 p.m. for the girls with the boys following.
Woodward's boys (ranked 16th) start the week with a 13-2 record and the girls are 9-5.
Guymon's girls started the season 3-0 but have struggled since and bring a three-game losing skid to Boomer Fieldhouse, including a 70-50 loss to Liberal, Kan., last week.
The teams met in early January with Woodward taking a 48-42 win in Guymon.
The Guymon boys are just 3-11 and have already lost twice to the Boomers, 62-32 in the Winter Classic and 72-43 in early January.
Two of Guymon's three wins this year came over JV teams.
Clinton’s girls are 5-3 this season but have not played since Jan. 16 due to COVID issues. Games against Weatherford and Cache were canceled last week. The Tornadoes are scheduled to face Anadarko tonight.
Last year the Boomers and Clinton split meetings.
Clinton's boys are 8-4 and playing pretty well with a 64-61 win over 14th-ranked Weatherford in their last outing.
Woodward won both meetings last season.
Tonight's area schedule includes:
Tonkawa at Alva, Sharon-Mutual at Buffalo, Fairview at Cashion, Freedom at DCLA, Mooreland at Leedey, Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter, Vici at Waynoka, Okeene at Timberlake, Balko at Boise City, SW Heights, Kan. and Hooker and Forgan at Texhoma.
Several other games in the area have been canceled for various reasons.
