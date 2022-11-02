Some drama remains in the area as high school football reaches week 10, though many of the playoff positions have already been decided.
Depending on results, positioning could change in some of the districts like A-1 where several teams all have a chance at second place and a home playoff game, or in B-1 where the district title hasn’t quite been decided yet.
In District 4A-1 everything is set. Elk City is first, Weatherford second, Clinton third and the Cache-Chickasha winner fourth.
The Boomers close out their season in Clinton on Friday looking for their first district win of the year. It will not be an easy task.
The Boomers have only beaten Clinton once since 1994, but that was in the Tornado Bowl 19-18 in 2017. Woodward has also played the Tornadoes close on other occasions.
This year, the Boomers go into the game 1-8 overall but have shown some offensive spark in recent weeks and moved the ball pretty well in a loss to Elk City last week. The key is converting scoring opportunities when they arise. Defensively a key will be stopping big plays.
Clinton, the defending 4A champion, is 5-3 overall but has dominated its last two opponents, Chickasha and Cache, by a combined 75-14 score.
Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
Here is the area schedule for week 10.
District A-1: Fairview at Merritt, Mooreland at Texhoma, Sayre at Burns Flat-Dill City, Hooker at Thomas
District B-1: Balko-Forgan at Laverne, Turpin at Hollis
District B-3: Seiling at Southwest Covenant
District C-1: Waynoka at Tyrone, Timberlake at Medford, Buffalo at DCLA, Sharon-Mutual at Boise City.
Fairview has already locked up the A-1 title and will look to close out a second straight undefeated regular season against Merritt. The Oilers are 3-6 overall and out of the playoff picture.
Mooreland has the inside track on second place in the district if the Bearcats can win at Texhoma. The Bearcats have won two in a row, scoring over 50 points in each game. Texhoma snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Sayre last week. It could also go the other way as a Texhoma victory could have Mooreland missing the playoffs.
Burns Flat-Dill City and Hooker are both solid favorites in their games.
In B-1, Laverne looks to wrap up the district title against Balko-Forgan, a team the Tigers defeated twice last year. Balko-Forgan could force a three-way tie, provided Turpin wins a tough road test at Hollis. Balko-Forgan could also win the top seed with a victory and Turpin loss.
Laverne is coming off a 62-40 win at Turpin, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Balko-Forgan did not play a week ago.
In B-3, Seiling can claim the district title with a win at Southwest Covenant. A loss could set up a three-way tie, but the Wildcas could still be in in good shape for the top seed. Seiling has won six in a row.
Waynoka is the District C-1 champion and can wrap up a perfect regular season with a win at Tyrone.
Timberlake looks to claim second place with a win over Medford.
Buffalo is in line for third in the district. The Bison play winless Deer Creek-Lamont and hold the tiebreaking win over Medford for the third slot.
Medford is in line to finish fourth.
Sharon-Mutual is looking to snap a four-game losing skid against 1-8 Boise City.
