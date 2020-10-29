MIDWEST CITY - A chance to take on the No. 1 team in Class 5A awaits the Boomers Friday as they visit the Carl Albert Titans in District 5A-2 football action.
Carl Albert has basically already wrapped up the district championship and is 5-1 overall this season, losing only to Class 6A powerhouse Bixby. The Boomers come in 2-5 overall but 2-2 in the district with a two-game winning streak.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The only other district game this week has Guthrie at Bishop McGuinness. The Piedmont-Lawton Eisenhower and Guymon-Western Heights games were canceled.
Carl Albert was open last week and beat Piedmont 42-7 in its last outing two weeks ago. That game was 14-7 at the half before the Titans pulled away.
The Titans have won four consecutive state championships, three under the direction of senior quarterback Ben Harris. Running backs Javion Hunt and Kentrell Bizell help form one of the more explosive offenses around.
Defensively, the Titans have given up some points, including 35 to Bishop McGuinness, but have shut teams down also, especially in the second half.
The Boomers are coming off a 55-14 win at Guymon that included five touchdown passes by sophomore quarterback Sam Cheap and a big night running by Nash Hunter. Woodward also had a big game on the defensive side, holding a team to just 14 points for the second game in a row.
The Titans have won all four meetings since the series renewed when the Boomers moved back into Class 5A.
This week's area schedule includes:
District A-1: Hooker at Mooreland, Texhoma at Sayre, Burns Flat-Dill City at Thomas, Fairview at Merritt
District B-1: Canton at Shattuck, Seiling at Balko-Forgan, Turpin at Laverne
District C-1: Buffalo at Waynoka, Geary at Sharon-Mutual, Beaver at Tyrone, Corn Bible Academy at Boise City
Game time everywhere is 7 p.m.
The key game in A-1 takes place at Mooreland's Enterline Field. The Hooker Bulldogs come into the game off a 22-21 upset win over Texhoma last week and still have an outside chance at a district title.
Mooreland has won three in a row. The Bearcats had an impressive 32-12 road victory over Fairview last week.
At Merritt, the Fairview Yellowjackets are trying to snap a four-game losing streak.
In Class B, the most interesting game should be in the panhandle as Seiling visits Balko-Forgan.
Seiling has lost two straight to league leaders Laverne and Shattuck. Balko-Forgan has lost four in a row since a 3-1 start. Key for the Wildcats will be slowing Balko-Forgan quarterback Jaden Hall.
Shattuck and Laverne big favorites over Canton and Turpin, respectively. Turpin is 2-1 in the district and capable of putting up some points.
First place in C-1 will be on the line in Waynoka as the Railroaders host Buffalo. Both are unbeaten in district play.
Overall Waynoka is 8-0 and Buffalo 7-1 with the only loss to Cherokee a top-five team in Class B.
Defense has been a cornerstone for the Rails, especially in district play where they have allowed just 12 points and none in the last three weeks.
Buffalo is coming off a solid 26-16 win over a good Tyrone team and the Bison, too, have excelled on defense recording four shutouts this season.
Both teams also have explosive options, and plenty of them, on offense.
Elsewhere, Sharon-Mutual is after a third consecutive victory while Geary has lost its last four outings.
Tyrone hosts Beaver looking to stay in the district title picture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.