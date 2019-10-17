OKLAHOMA CITY - The Boomers look to get above the .500 mark for the first time this year as they take on Northwest Classen at Taft Stadium tonight.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Woodward is 3-3 this season and coming off a solid 28-14 road win over Guthrie a week ago. Northwest is 2-4, but 0-3 in district games where the Knights have allowed 60 points a game while not scoring a point.
The Boomers are 2-1 in league games and looking to keep pace with Carl Albert for second behind Bishop McGuinness and Piedmont. Carl Albert played Guthrie on Thursday night.
Last season, the Boomers defeated Northwest Classen 70-0 and have dominated the series for the most part.
The Knights two wins came over indpendent teams Capitol Hill and Putnam Heights (formerly Seeworth Academy).
Woodward will also be looking to continue building momentum as the Boomers return home next week to face Carl Albert.
