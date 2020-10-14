Looking for their first win of the season, the Boomers will try to break through on Thursday against Lawton Eisenhower in District 5A-2 football.
Most games this week are on Thursday due to fall break.
It will be Military Appreciation Night at Boomer Stadium with veterans, active service members and first responders all receiving free admission.
Pre-game ceremonies are planned at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Boomers are 0-5 this year and 0-2 in the district. Lawton Eisenhower comes in 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league games.
Last week the Boomers lost at home to Guthrie 38-21 while Eisenhower routed Guymon 64-18.
The teams only have one common opponent so far and both lost to Bishop McGuinness.
For the Boomers, the challenge will be slowing an explosive Eisenhower offense. Other than a shutout loss to Lawton High, the Eagles have scored a minimum of 34 points in their other games.
TreVaughan Walton is an explosive running back with several 100-plus yard nights already. The Eagles have used two quarterbacks, debuting freshman Carson Cooksey a week ago where he threw for 187 yards.
Offensively, there should be some opportunities for the Boomers as Eisenhower has given up its share of points, including 55 to Lawton MacArthur and 56 to McGuinness.
Woodward's offense has been most successful with the deep pass, but the Boomers would like to establish a running game to control the ball more.
Woodward is 3-2 overall against Eisenhower and has won three of the last four games, including 40-20 last season.
Here is Thursday's area schedule:
District A-1 - Merritt at Mooreland, Fairview at Texhoma, Burns Flat-Dill City at Hooker, Sayre at Thomas.
District B-1 - Seiling at Laverne, Balko-Forgan at Shattuck, Turpin at Canton
District C-1 - Beaver at Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual at Boise City, Geary at Waynoka, Corn Bible Academy at Tyrone
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
Mooreland looks to keep its playoff hopes going as it hosts the Merritt Oilers.
The Bearcats are coming off a 34-7 loss to unbeaten Texhoma and are 1-4 on the season. Merritt is 2-4 but has lost three district games in a row, giving up 50 points in two of the losses.
Fairview, 1-2 in the district, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing overtime loss to Burns Flat-Dill City. Texhoma has been one of the surprise teams in Class A and has allowed just 25 points all season.
Hooker looks to stay close to the league leaders while Burns Flat-Dill City is coming off its first district win.
Thomas will be a solid favorite over a Sayre team that is 1-2 in league games.
In B-1, top-ranked Shattuck is home to face the Balko-Forgan Bulls. Shattuck routed Turpin 50- last week while Balko-Forgan lost big to Laverne.
At Laverne, the homesteading Tigers will face Seiling with a share of the district lead on the line. Both teams won their league openers last week. Laverne has won three straight since a loss at Cherokee in the season opener.
Canton and Turpin are both looking for a win to stay in the mix for a playoff spot.
In C-1, the most interesting matchup takes place in the Panhandle as Boise City hosts Sharon-Mutual.
The visiting Trojans are 0-5 so far, but have gone through a murderous schedule facing the top three teams in the district to start out. Boise City is 1-4 and got its first district win over Beaver last week.
Buffalo lost its first game of the season last week, a hastily thrown together non-district game at Cherokee, but should bounce back in big way against a Beaver Duster team that is 0-5.
Unbeaten Waynoka looks to stay that way against a Geary team that has given up 96 points in last two games, both losses.
Tyrone is scheduled to play Corn Bible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.