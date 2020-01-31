After having a game with Alva on Tuesday postponed due to snow, the Boomers resume their basketball season tonight.
It will be homecoming for the Boomers as they take on the Blackwell Maroons. Start time for the girls is 6:30 p.m. and the boys at approximately 8 p.m. Homecoming activities will be held at halftime of the boys game.
Woodward's girls, 8-9, will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak from the Jones Tournament. The Boomers have faced Blackwell once this year, winning 48-33 in the Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm.
Blackwell comes in at 7-9 and won its most recent game on Tuesday against Frontier, a top 20 team in Class A. The Maroons have been up and down, going 3-3 in their last six games.
Woodward's boys are 10-7 and looking to build off a third place finish at Jones.
Blackwell is 10-6 and has won five of its last six games.
After tonight, the Boomers will have five games left in the regular season starting next Tuesday at Anadarko. On Feb. 11, the Boomers go to Alva, then host Clinton on Feb. 14, Alva on Feb. 17 and Guymon on Feb. 18.
The area schedule tonight includes:
Arnett at Buffalo, Shattuck at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Taloga at Freedom, Laverne at Turpin, Thomas at Leedey, Hinton at Seiling, Erick at Sharon-Mutual,Waynoka at Medford, Balko at Tyrone, Forgan at Aline-Cleo, Perry at Hooker, Goodwell at Texhoma and Hammon at Merritt. Vici plays Frontier in a festival at Enid.
On Saturday, Mooreland hosts Thomas and Balko plays Burlington at Boomer Fieldhouse (4 p.m. start). Also, Shattuck will go to Leedey for a 3 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.