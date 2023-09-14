Woodward will attempt to break into the win column for the first time this year as the Boomers host Newcastle on Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
Newcastle, ranked 5th in Class 4A, is off to a strong 2-0 start with victories over Weatherford (34-14) and Plainview (35-21). Weatherford is ranked in the top 10 in most 4A polls.
For the Boomers it will be their third straight outing against a ranked, or nearly ranked team. The Boomers have lost to Guthrie and Bethany.
Against Bethany, the Boomers showed some strength in the passing game and were able to move the ball pretty well on the Bronchos. Ryan Douglas-Fischer and Carson Medina hooked up on a pair of touchdown passes and Ace Long also had a reception for big yardage.
This is the final non-district test for both teams.
Woodward opens district play at Cache next Friday and Newcastle hosts Tecumseh.
Other games involving 4A-1 teams this week include Elgin at Weatherford, Chickasha at Anadarko,
Heritage Hall at John Marshall and Carl Albert at Elk City,
The area schedule on Friday has Okeene at Laverne, Buffalo at Turpin, Seiling at Oklahoma Bible, Snyder at Shattuck, Waynoka at Ringwood, Boise City at Balko-Forgan, Texhoma at Watonga and Tyrone at Beaver.
Game time everywhere is 7 p.m.
At Laverne, the Tigers will be trying to bounce back from a 46-28 loss at Seiling last Friday. The Tigers never led in that game, losing for the first time in 16 games. Laverne is still ranked third in Class B going into this contest. Okeene is off to a strong start including a win at Class C power Waynoka. The Whippets are 3-0 and routed Geary 50-0 last week.
Buffalo goes on the road to challenge undefeated Turpin. The Bison are 1-1 and coming off a victory over Beaver. Turpin has mercy rule wins over Tyrone and Boise City this year.
Seiling moves into the No. 1 ranking in Class B this week and puts a 2-0 record on the line at Oklahoma Bible Academy, 3-0. Last year the teams split with OBA winning in the regular season and Seiling prevailing in the state semifinals.
Seiling is coming off the win over Lavenre while OBA defeated Yale.
Shattuck is off to a strong 2-0 start, averaging 47 points a game. The Indians face a Snyder team that has lost big to Caddo and Dewar, giving up 56 points a game.
Waynoka returns to action after a week off and puts a 1-1 record up against Ringwood, which lost to Covington-Douglas in the season opener.
Boise City hosts Balko-Forgan with both teams looking for the first win of the season.
Tyrone is 1-1 while Beaver is off to an 0-3 start.
