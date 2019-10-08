Woodward opens its bid for a third straight trip to the Class 5A state softball tournament today on their home field.
The Boomers, 22-7 and runnerup in District 5A-2, start against Altus, 8-20, at noon.
In the 2 p.m., game Lawton MacArthur (14-14) plays Del City.
The two losing teams will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. and the winners’ bracket game is at 6 p.m.
Action resumes at noon on Thursday with the championship game at 2 p.m.
The Boomers have not played Altus or Lawton MacArthur this year and are 2-0 against Del City.
Altus has won its last three games over Santa Fe South and Lawton High but doesn’t have a “signature” win on the season.
Lawton MacArthur finished third in District 5A-1, losing a tiebreaker to El Reno for second. The Highlanders are 11-4 in the last 15 games.
Del City has made big strides since early in the season, but has struggled to pick up victories.
The Boomers have won 13 of their last 15 games, losing only to district champion Piedmont.
Woodward hosted a regional two years ago and dominated for its first trip to state. Last season, the Boomers went on the road and beat Duncan to earn a return trip.
The state tournament is next week in Shawnee.
