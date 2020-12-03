Indoor sports protocols

The high school basketball season for the Woodward Boomers gets started on Friday as Altus visits Boomer Fieldhouse.

JV games start at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Woodward and Altus split meetings last year with the girls and boys teams winning on their home floor.

Woodward’s boys were 16-10 a year ago and Jeff Williamson is entering his third year as head coach.

The girls went 11-16 last season, reaching the regional consolation final. Lloyd Vedder will be in his first season as the Boomers head coach after a successful career in Texas.

The Boomers will host Elk City next Tuesday, then host the Compass Athletics Winter Classic starting next Thursday.

