The high school basketball season for the Woodward Boomers gets started on Friday as Altus visits Boomer Fieldhouse.
JV games start at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Woodward and Altus split meetings last year with the girls and boys teams winning on their home floor.
Woodward’s boys were 16-10 a year ago and Jeff Williamson is entering his third year as head coach.
The girls went 11-16 last season, reaching the regional consolation final. Lloyd Vedder will be in his first season as the Boomers head coach after a successful career in Texas.
The Boomers will host Elk City next Tuesday, then host the Compass Athletics Winter Classic starting next Thursday.
