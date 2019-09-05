It only took three innings for the Boomers to pick up their 12th win of the season.
Woodward scored eight runs in the first inning and added four in the second to beat the Alva Goldbugs 12-0 Thursday, then celebrated Senior Night introducing seniors and parents after the game.
Payton Rowley set the tone immediately for the Boomers, now 12-5, with a leadoff double. She scored on an error.
Jordyn Wadley belted a two-run homer to make it 4-0. The Boomers continued to add runs with hits from Madison Davis and Emily Nelson, then Rowley drove in two more on her second plate appearance in the inning.
In the second inning, Davis had an RBI single and Rowley drove in two more with another hit. The Boomers also got four walks in the inning.
Lizzy Hall struck out five and didn’t allow a hit in three innings.
The Boomers are on the road next week with games on Monday at Guthrie, Tuesday at Mooreland and Thursday at Piedmont.
Guthrie and Piedmont are district opponents.
Other softball scores of interest from Thursday:
Beaver-Forgan 3, Seiling 1
Vici 17, Buffalo 0
Carnegie 8, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Covington-Douglas 14, Cimarron 1
Fairview 6, Wellston 1
Waynoka 20, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 7
Elgin 5, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Pioneer 0
Hammon 7, Arnett 2
Leedey 8, Drummond 0
Ringwood 13, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Shattuck 11, Waynoka 1
Vici 1, Texhoma-Goodwell 0
Union City 14-17, Verden 1-0
Mooreland 4, Cheyenne 3
High school baseball scores
Asher 6, Latta 4
Vici 12, Canute 6
Duke 10, Cheyenne 0
Geronimo 4, Olustee-Eldorado 3
High school volleyball scores
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Hennessey, 25-21, 25-17, 25-7
