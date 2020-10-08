Woodward opened Class 5A Region 4 softball action in impressive fashion Thursday afternoon, routing Altus 13-3 on the WHS diamond.
A nine-run second inning was the decisive factor in a game the Boomers dominated.
Madison Gartrell's RBI single gave the Boomers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
An inning later, the game was basically decided.
Hallie Cook opened the second with a single and scored on a triple by J. B. Miramontes. Airyn Farley walked and Justyce Wilson singled home a run. Two outs later, Lilly Nippert reached on an error, then Gartrell cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Jocelyn Treece reached on an infield hit and Cook singled home a run. After Miramontes was hit by a pitch, Farley ripped a two-run single. Miramontes later scored on a wild pitch and it was 10-0.
The Boomers sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning.
In the third, the Boomers added a run when Cook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Vo added the final two runs with a home run in the fourth, scoring Wilson, who had singled.
Gartrell pitched four shutout winnings for the win.
The Boomers were to play El Reno or Guymon in the winners bracket final at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Note: This story will be updated later this evening.
