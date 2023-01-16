The Boomers kick off a busy week by hosting the Hooker Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.
Then on Thursday, the Boomers go to the Jones Kiwanis Tournament. Woodward’s girls open against Mount Saint Mary at 3:20 p.m. and the boys face host Jones at 4:20 p.m.
On Friday, Woodward’s girls defeated Altus 54-43 to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 7-5. In the process though, senior guard Averi Edwards left the game in the second period with an injury and was unable to return.
Thessaly Pfeifer and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer combined for 35 points against Altus.
Hooker’s girls are 10-3 and ranked 9th in Class 2A. The Bulldogs 2-1 last week, losing to a ranked team in Hugoton, Kan., and defeating Texhoma and Laverne.
Hooker has won two straight against the Boomers.
Woodward’s boys are 5-7 after losing to Altus 51-45 on Friday. Kash Shipley and Hunter Moseley were in double figures in that game. The Boomers have lost three straight.
Hooker is ranked 7th in Class 2A with a 9-4 record, winning eight of their last nine with the only loss to Hugoton.
The Bulldogs and Boomers split two previous meetings with each team winning at home.
The area schedule on Tuesday features several games, including Arnett at Mooreland, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Leedey, Laverne at Goodwell, Canton at Sharon-Mutual, Cheyenne-Reydon at Shattuck, Burlington at Waynoka and Balko at Forgan.
Things pick up in a big way on Thursday with the Shattuck Shootout and Buffalo Tournament starting.
Here are the first round pairings
Shattuck Shootout
Shatuck Shootout
Girls
10 a.m. - Balko vs. Sayre; 12:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Forgan; 3 p.m. - Vici vs. Hooker; 6 p.m. - Arnett vs. Boise City
Boys
11:15 a.m. - Balko vs. Sayre; 1:45 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Forgan; 4:15 p.m. - Hooker vs. Arnett; 7:15 p.m. - Boise City vs. Vici
Buffalo Tournament
Girls
10 a.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Waynoka; 12:40 p.m. - Sharon-Mutual vs. Canton; 3:20 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Mooreland; 6 p.m. - Turpin vs. Beaver
Boys
11:20 a.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Canton; 2 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Sharon-Mutual; 4:30 p.m – Beaver vs. Mooreland; 7:20 p.m. - Turpin vs. Waynoka
