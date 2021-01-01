Basketball season resumes Saturday for the Woodward Boomers.
In makeup games from December, the Boomers travel to Sayre Saturday afternoon.
Varsity girls tip off at 1:30 p.m. and boys at 3 p.m.
Both girls teams come into the game ranked. Woodward is 4-1 and No. 19 in Class 4A while Sayre is 1-0 at No. 16 in 2A. Sayre had most of its December schedule wiped out for either weather or virus reasons. The Eagles only game was a win over Class B Blair.
The Boomers haven't played since the last day of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic on Dec. 12.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 4-1 while Sayre is 0-2 losing to Indiahoma and Blair. Woodward's lone loss was to Glenpool, ranked in the top 10 in 5A.
In an area game Saturday, Buffalo travels to Leedey.
Both Leedey teams are highly ranked with the 6-0 girls No. 2 in Class B and the boys and 5-1 and ranked 8th. Buffalo's girls are 0-3 and boys are 2-2.
On Monday, Buffalo will also be in action hosting Forgan and Seiling travels to Laverne.
Here is the rest of this week's schedule
Tuesday
Leedey at Arnett
Laverne at Balko
Beaver at Forgan
Mooreland at Canton
Fairview at Seiling
Sharon-Mutual at Taloga
Shattuck at Buffalo
Waynoka at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Woodward at Guymon
Thursday-Saturday
Oil Center Classic in Woodward (Mooreland, Waynoka, Shattuck, Turpin, Balko, Forgan, Laverne, Leedey)
Woodward in Wheat Capital Classic
Ward Center Classic in Seiling (Arnett, Seiling, Vici)
Hammon Tournament (Beaver)
Cherokee Tournament (Buffalo)
Okeene Tournament (Canton, Sharon-Mutual)
Three Rivers Tournament (Fairview)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.