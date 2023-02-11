Woodward’s girls got a 40-point night from senior guard Thessaly Pfeifer to spark a 76-34 win over Altus in Senior Night basketball at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.

The boys capped the evening with a big second half to defeat the Bulldogs 63-52.

The girls win gave the Boomers a sweep over Altus for the season. The first meeting was competitive but this one not so much.

Woodward sprinted to a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Pfeifer finished with a career high 43 points, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer added 16 and Averi Edwards 10 as the Boomers improved to 12-9.

In the boys game, Altus started fast and led 30-22 at halftime.

The second half was all Woodward.

The Boomers outscored the Bulldogs 15-2 in the third period to take the lead, then broke open a close game in the final two minutes for their ninth win of the season. The victory evened the season series with the Bulldogs at 1-1.

Kash Shipley had 24 points for the Boomers. Caden Reid scored all nine of his points in the decisive fourth period.

A pair of Connor Price three-pointers keyed the third period when the Boomers worked their way back into the game and took the momentum.

Woodward will host Alva for games on Monday, then Elk City in the Area 1 District 7 tournament on Friday.

Friday’s scores

Girls

Class B district

Forgan 35, Balko 34

Cimarron 58, Aline-Cleo 39

Sweetwater 30, Corn Bible Academy 25

Class A district

Hominy 62, Barnsdall 21

Binger-Oney 45, Apache 37

Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 31

Canton 50, Ninnekah 25

Geary 61, Carney 55

Cherokee 42, Woodland 22

Cordell 37, Union City 34

Thomas 52, Drummond 36

Texhoma 44, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38

Laverne 42, Mooreland 26

Okay 44, Foyil 20

Pond Creek-Hunter 35, Pioneer 29

Waukomis 65, Ringwood 29

Regular season

Kingfisher 47, Elgin 45

Merritt 72, Mangum 23

Christian Heritage 50, Chisholm 38

Newcasle 60, Elk City 49

Boys

Class B Districts

Alex 63, Gracemont 55

Cimarron 72, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 26

Forgan 73, Arnett 71

Vici 70, Beaver 28

Dover 62, Billings 35

Erick 67, Blair 34

Boise City 47, Yarbrough-Hardesty 37

Buffalo 47, Tyrone 39

Carney 51, Geary 41

Timberlake 80, DCLA 37

Goodwell 57, Felt 30

Hammon 47, Sweetwater 43

Kremlin-Hillsdale 76, Burlington 28

Leedey 64, Taloga 12

Medford 50, Mulhall-Orlando 48

Sentinel 87, Cement 23

Sharon-Mutual 44, Waynoka 33

Class A Districts

Hominy 45, Barnsdall 37

Canute 61, Binger-Oney 40

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 40

Canton 52, Ninnekah 37

Oklahoma Bible 37, Cherokee 19

Union City 65, Cordell 47

Covington-Douglas 37, Pioneer 24

Turpin 65, Faego-Gage/Fort Supply 45

Garber 70, Olive 37

Hydro-Eakly 59, Geronimo 26

Shattuck 77, Mooreland 47

Thomas 51, Okeene 47

Ringwood 62, Waukomis 44

Regular season

Anadarko 45, Bethany 42

Christian Heritage 68, Chisholm 54

Kingfisher 55, Elgin 27

Newcastle 82, Elk City 56

Hennessey 64, Luther 38

Perry 68, Crescent 59

Thursday’s games

Class B Girls

Tyrone 56, Beaver 5

Dover 71, Billings 21

Erick 39, Blair 38

Goodwell 35, Boise City 14

Buffalo 59, Vici 30

Burlington 49, Timberlake 45

Hardesty-Yarbrough 48, Felt 41

Granite 50, Indiahoma 17

Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Timberlake 16

Leedey over Taloga by forfeit

Mulhall-Orlando 46, Medford 23

Waynoka 49, Sharon-Mutual 27

Tags

Trending Video