Woodward’s girls got a 40-point night from senior guard Thessaly Pfeifer to spark a 76-34 win over Altus in Senior Night basketball at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.
The boys capped the evening with a big second half to defeat the Bulldogs 63-52.
The girls win gave the Boomers a sweep over Altus for the season. The first meeting was competitive but this one not so much.
Woodward sprinted to a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Pfeifer finished with a career high 43 points, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer added 16 and Averi Edwards 10 as the Boomers improved to 12-9.
In the boys game, Altus started fast and led 30-22 at halftime.
The second half was all Woodward.
The Boomers outscored the Bulldogs 15-2 in the third period to take the lead, then broke open a close game in the final two minutes for their ninth win of the season. The victory evened the season series with the Bulldogs at 1-1.
Kash Shipley had 24 points for the Boomers. Caden Reid scored all nine of his points in the decisive fourth period.
A pair of Connor Price three-pointers keyed the third period when the Boomers worked their way back into the game and took the momentum.
Woodward will host Alva for games on Monday, then Elk City in the Area 1 District 7 tournament on Friday.
Friday’s scores
Girls
Class B district
Forgan 35, Balko 34
Cimarron 58, Aline-Cleo 39
Sweetwater 30, Corn Bible Academy 25
Class A district
Hominy 62, Barnsdall 21
Binger-Oney 45, Apache 37
Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 31
Canton 50, Ninnekah 25
Geary 61, Carney 55
Cherokee 42, Woodland 22
Cordell 37, Union City 34
Thomas 52, Drummond 36
Texhoma 44, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38
Laverne 42, Mooreland 26
Okay 44, Foyil 20
Pond Creek-Hunter 35, Pioneer 29
Waukomis 65, Ringwood 29
Regular season
Kingfisher 47, Elgin 45
Merritt 72, Mangum 23
Christian Heritage 50, Chisholm 38
Newcasle 60, Elk City 49
Boys
Class B Districts
Alex 63, Gracemont 55
Cimarron 72, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 26
Forgan 73, Arnett 71
Vici 70, Beaver 28
Dover 62, Billings 35
Erick 67, Blair 34
Boise City 47, Yarbrough-Hardesty 37
Buffalo 47, Tyrone 39
Carney 51, Geary 41
Timberlake 80, DCLA 37
Goodwell 57, Felt 30
Hammon 47, Sweetwater 43
Kremlin-Hillsdale 76, Burlington 28
Leedey 64, Taloga 12
Medford 50, Mulhall-Orlando 48
Sentinel 87, Cement 23
Sharon-Mutual 44, Waynoka 33
Class A Districts
Hominy 45, Barnsdall 37
Canute 61, Binger-Oney 40
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 40
Canton 52, Ninnekah 37
Oklahoma Bible 37, Cherokee 19
Union City 65, Cordell 47
Covington-Douglas 37, Pioneer 24
Turpin 65, Faego-Gage/Fort Supply 45
Garber 70, Olive 37
Hydro-Eakly 59, Geronimo 26
Shattuck 77, Mooreland 47
Thomas 51, Okeene 47
Ringwood 62, Waukomis 44
Regular season
Anadarko 45, Bethany 42
Christian Heritage 68, Chisholm 54
Kingfisher 55, Elgin 27
Newcastle 82, Elk City 56
Hennessey 64, Luther 38
Perry 68, Crescent 59
Thursday’s games
Class B Girls
Tyrone 56, Beaver 5
Dover 71, Billings 21
Erick 39, Blair 38
Goodwell 35, Boise City 14
Buffalo 59, Vici 30
Burlington 49, Timberlake 45
Hardesty-Yarbrough 48, Felt 41
Granite 50, Indiahoma 17
Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Timberlake 16
Leedey over Taloga by forfeit
Mulhall-Orlando 46, Medford 23
Waynoka 49, Sharon-Mutual 27
