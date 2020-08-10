Held scoreless through five innings, the Boomers scored four runs in the final two frames to edge the Del City Eagles 4-3 on the WHS softball field Monday. It was the season and district opener for both teams.
Madison Gartrell’s three-run homer tied the game in the sixth inning. Scoring ahead of Gartrell were Riley Moore, who had singled, and Allie Don Carlos, who was hit by a pitch.
In the seventh, Laynee Vo reached on a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when the Eagles threw wild on a bunt by J. B. Miramontes.
Del City scored on a pair of hits and a throwing error in the first inning.
In the top of the sixth, Taylor Mesna doubled in two runs for a 3-0 lead.
Gartrell went the distance on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing six hits.
Sarah Fowler took the loss despite striking out 12.
The Boomers host Noble for a district doubleheader today at 4 p.m., then host the Woodward Tournament starting Thursday.
