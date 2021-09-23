Woodward closed out District 4A-1 softball play with a come-from-behind win over the Anadarko Warriors on the WHS field Thursday.
A four-run bottom of the seventh gave the Boomers a 7-6 and sweep of the season series from the Warriors.
Justyce Wilson's three-run double tied the game and Wilson scored the game-winning run when the Anadarko right fielder couldn't hold on to Lily Nippert's sinking line drive.
Bryileigh Douglas started the rally with a walk, Kaylynn Swindle followed with her third hit of the game and Riley Moore walked to load the bases. Wilson, who drove in five runs with three hits, emptied them with a blast to the fence in left-center.
The winning run was the Boomers' first lead in the game.
Anadarko scored twice in the first inning and the Boomers answered with two in the third on a single by Swindle, double by Moore and single by Wilson.
The Warriors came right back with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 6-2 lead.
Swindle's single and Wilson's RBI double cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Swindle went all seven innings for the win, striking out five.
It was also Pink Out Night for cancer awareness and the Boomer players and coaches work pink shirts for the game.
Class A districts opened on Thursday and in Class A, Mooreland swept its district, beating Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12-4 and Cherokee 13-0 and 13-1.
Mooreland had a difficult time against Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply and trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. A five-run outburst gave Mooreland a 7-4 and a five-run bottom of the sixth ended the game.
Mooreland will advance to next week's regional tournament.
Scoreboard
Thursday's scores
Softball
Woodward 7, Anadarko 6; Cashion 9-10, Merritt 8-4; Elk City 11, Clinton 1; Fairview 4, Watonga 1; Texhoma 2-5, Hinton 1-0; Alva 4-9, Marietta 0-1; Weatherford 8 Cache 1; Guthrie 11, Enid 2; Guymon 10, Hooker 2
Class A District Tournaments
Canute 1, Burns Flat-Dill City 0; Navajo 13-13, Carnegie 0-1; Covington-Douglas 14, Oklahoma Bible Academy 4; Waukomis 13, Garber 7; Binger-Oney 16-16, Calumet 0-0; Mooreland 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4; Mooreland 13-13, Cherokee 0-1; Cherokee 15, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Laverne 18, Ringwood 1; Laverne 5, Vici 1; Vici 12, Ringwood 4; Pioneer 11, Garber 0; Pioneer 21-14 Waukomis 2-0; Arapaho-Butler 8-8, Thomas 0-0; Frontier 19, Oklahoma Bible Academy 8; Frontier 6-3, Covington-Douglas 0-1; Shattuck 14-13, Turpin 0- 0
Class B District Tournaments
Arnett 17-15, Beaver 0-0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Chattanooga 3; Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Granite 0; Granite 13, Chattanooga 3; Hammon 14-9, Sentinel 0-0; Kremlin-Hillsdale, 12-15, Pond Creek-Hunter 0-1
Baseball
Class A District Tournaments
Arapaho-Butler 12, Geronimo 0; Sterling 5, Arapaho-Butler 2; Sterling 2, Geronimo 1; Calumet 13, Okarche 3; Dale 10, Calumet 0; Dale 12, Okarche 2; Canute 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Canute 15, Sentinel 2;
Class B District Tournaments
Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Cement 0; Dover 12, Cement 0; Leedey 12-12, Cimarron 0-0
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def Cement, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12; Erick def. Sharon-Mutua/Taloga, 25-23, 29-27, 25-15
Tuesday's games
Softball
Weatherford 4, Woodward 1; Alva 9, Mooreland 4; Boise City 11, Tyrone 10; Okeene 12, Calumet 2; Pawnee 6, Cashion 5; Waukomis 9, Cherokee 0; Chisholm 5, Newkirk 1; Covington-Douglas 5, Hennessey 3
Arnett 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 2; Elk City 3, Del City 2; El Reno 9 Enid 4; Elk City 7, Hinton 0; Pioneer 16, Timberlake 1; Merritt 8, Sentinel 0; Geronimo 7, Anadarko 6
Buffalo 15, Tyrone 2; Buffalo 12-12, Boise City 1-0; Texhoma 12, Hooker 0; Kingfisher 10, Ringwood 2; Hydro-Eakly 13-18, Okarche 7-6
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga def. Hennessey ,25-14, 25-21, 25-21 (Sharon-Mutual is now 13-8 with a seven-match winning streak and ranked 15th in Class 3A, the highest in program history); Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Chisholm, 3-0; Erick def. Altus, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20; Tuttle def. Weatherford, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
