Riley Moore’s third hit of the game scored Holly Winn with the winning run as the Boomers edged Anadarko 6-5 in district softball action Monday on the WHS field.
The Boomers broke a four-game losing streak and evened their district mark at 1-1.
Anadarko took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Boomers quickly tied it up.
J. B. Miramontes was hit by a pitch to start the rally, then Lexi Mendell singled. Miramontes scored on a wild pitch. Mendell scored on Winn’s bunt that went for a hit. Adelynn Friend singled with one out to put runners on first and second.
With two outs, Moore blasted a line drive through the outfield for the game-winning hit.
The Boomers trailed throughout the contest.
Anadarko got two runs in the third inning. Woodward countered in the bottom half on Kaylynn Swindle’s RBI ground out.
The Warriors added two more in the fourth. The Boomers got one back on a single by Moore and RBI grounder by Kendal Wells.
Anadarko, though scored in the fifth for a 5-2 advantage.
Woodward went down in order in the fifth before picking up a single run in the sixth inning on a triple by Friend and a double by Moore.
Friend was the winning pitcher in relief of Swindle.
The Boomers had some defensive miscues but also caught three Anadarko runners on the basepaths for outs, two of them at home.
Woodward goes to Alva today and will travel to Shawnee for a tournament starting Thursday.
