Weather Alert

...Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, BREEZY SOUTH WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA... * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...84 to 88. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&