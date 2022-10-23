Woodward qualified three runners for the state cross country meet with their finishes in regional action Saturday in Ponca City.
Dathan Custar finished second in the boys regional, running the 5K course in 17:02.49. Mason Mayer of Guthrie won the event in a time of 16:53.57.
On the girls side, Khloe Clemence and Melanie Rosales both qualified. Clemence finished 18th in the 5K race with a time of 22:22.70 and Rosales was 30h, running, 23:13.10.
The Boomers just missed qualifying their entire team for state as they finished 8th overall. The top seven teams advance.
In the 2A regional at Oklahoma Bible Academy, Laverne, Buffalo and Mooreland qualified girls teams for state and Kamryn Baggs of Laverne was the individual champion, running the 3200 meter course in 12:17.25. Baggs is the defending state champion.
In the boys race, Laverne, Mooreland and Buffalo again qualified their full teams. Dash Garton of Fort Supply advanced as an individual.
Hooker won both the girls and boys team titles.
The state meet for all classes is Oct. 29 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Class 5A Regional at Ponca City
Girls 5K
Woodward finished 8th in the team standings.
Woodward results: 18, Khloe Clemence, 22:22.79. 30, Melanie Rosales, 23:13.10. Avery Case, 23:26.96. Drew Elliott, 24:1.84. Brynn Custar, 25:03.20. Kendal Wells, 26:10.73. Carina Chen, 28:45.20.
Khloe Clemence and Melanie Rosasles both qualified for the Class 5A state meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Oct. 29.
Boys 5K
Woodward finished 13th in the team standings
Woodward results: 2, Dathan Custar, 17:02.49. Joshua Hagemeier, 19:29.87. Bo Patten, 21:10.15. Ruben Salazar, 21:15.15. Jimmy Chen, 21:18.85. Holden Simmons, 22:29.14. Robert Nava, 22:59.07.
Dathan Custar qualified for the Class 5A state meet in Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 29.
2A regional at OBA
Girls 3200M
Team scoring: Hooker 25, Laverne 98, Cherokee 119, Fairview 135, Hammon 144, Buffalo 147, Mooreland 163, Thomas 174, Kremlin-Hillsdale 174, Cheyenne 252, Geary 255
Laverne results: 1, Kamryn Baggs, 12:17.25. 21, Rache Creed, 13:59.53. Maria Mandolesi, 14:12.78. Selah Bentley, 15:00.12. Whitley Cash, 15:13.28. Taiya Lione, 15:41.97. Mia Ovalle, 17:02.69.
Mooreland results: 25, Kynlee Mitchell, 14:10.06. Alaina Crockett, 14:25.66. Lydia Eslick, 14:28.06. Cassandra Hernandez, 16:05.66. Jaden Gillespie, 18:11.81.
Buffalo results: 18, Lisa Hernandez, 13:49.06. Paige Snider, 14:38.15. Adalee Alley, 14:50.22. Tanna Lauer, 15:27.44. Lana Lauer, 15:37.84. Josephine Cosby, 17:37.47. Jessica Sarabia, 18:38.22.
Fairview results: 28, Kayde Archer, 14:17.31. Karsyn Pendergraft, 14:28.94. Kelsie Doane, 14:35.75. Cambri Bryant, 14:46.97. Lexie Zuniga, 15:41.34. Lilly Keeton, 16:04.31. Claire Elder, 17:26.47.
Fort Supply results: Harlie Williams, 15:38.75. Kami Kornele, 16:35.59. Emily Wildman, 17:10.41.
Sharon-Mutual result: Taylor Thompson, 17:06.81.
Boys 5K
Team scoring: Hooker 33, Boise City 74, Oklahoma Bible 103, Laverne 112, Mooreland 133, Timberlake 145, Buffalo 148, Thomas 256, Ripley 268, Tonkawa 288, Oklahoma Union 289, Fairview 290, Cheyenne 329, Oilton 347.
Laverne results: 6, Angel Alba, 18:12.41. 14, Royce Henricks, 18:39.06. Edmilson Perez Carreto, 20:01.18. Jonathan Guajardo, 20:19.15. Talon Sutton, 20:59.69. Erick Guarcas Perez, 24:42.59.
Mooreland results: 5, Edgar Lucero, 18:10.09. 19, Dalton Larson, 19:05.38. Trevor Elwood, 20:13.69. Jackson Crotts, 20:39.03. Dean Friend, 21:57.44. Matthew Botero, 24:35.94.
Buffalo results: 9, Kayden Carter, 18:28.69. 12, Gavin Gore, 18:38.09. Eli Alley, 20:45.84. Jackson Buss, 21:33.50. Jace Harland, 21:47.21. Camden Yauk, 21:50.66. Colter Nelson, 23:38.12.
Fort Supply results: 7, Dash Garton, 18:15.56.
Fairview results: Ethan Barnes, 20:04.56. Hayden Elliott, 21:40.62. Gatlin Gallum, 23:38.47.Connor Temple, 24:24.66. Josh Ogletree, 25:51.15.
Sharon-Mutual results: Hunter Dennis, 20:52.09. Kelton Barnes, 25:28.59.
Beaver results: Jess Brown, 21:09.38. Cavan Rigdon, 21:27.34.
