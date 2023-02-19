Three Woodward wrestlers earned spots in the Class 4A state wrestling championship with fifth place finishes in the regional Saturday at Tuttle.
Julio Gomez at 120 pounds, Hayden Hillyer at 144 and L. J. Mason at 190 all won their fifth place matches to secure a spot at state. They will wrestle a fourth place finisher on Friday for a spot in the double elimination bracket.
The state tournament is held at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
Gomez bounced back from a loss in the consolation semifinals to pin Brady Larson of Harrah for fifth place. Hillyer edged Tyler Jones of Douglass 6-4 to qualify and Mason beat Christopher Curry of Douglass 10-5.
Aleah Chase will represent Woodward in the girls championships, which also start Friday at the fairgrounds arena.
Regional wrestling results
Woodward in 4A West at Tuttle
106 pounds – Kash Elston bye, pinned by Jarrett Patty, Chickaksha, 0:55; bye; pinned by Triston Barnes, Madikll, 1:12.
120 pounds – Julio Gomez bye, tech fall Brady Larson, Harrah, 17-2; pinned by Dylan Bratt, Chickasha, 3:02; pinned by Peyton Park, Heritage Hall, 3:07; pinned Brady Larson, Harrah, 1:12. Fifth place.
126 pounds – James Haney pinned by Bo Manek, Harrah, 2:59; pinned by Tristan Cardenas, Clinton, 5;42.
132 pounds – Ethan Snyde pinned Xavier Kommer, Tecumseh, 1:22; lost to J. J. Head, Tuttle, 17-1; pinned Jakob Zobisch, Bridge Creek, 1:15; lost by forfeit to Creek Williams, Weatherford.
138 pounds – Bryce Coker pinned by Beau Hickman, Tuttle, 0:53; pinned by Ty Jasperson, Lexington, 1:20.
144 pounds – Hayden Hillyer pinned Teegun Treblik, Blanchard, 3:46; lost to Jaxon Klassen, Weatherford, 4-1; tech fall Blake Janssen, Bridge Creek, 15-0; tech fall Christian Robledo, Madill, 15-0; pinned by JD Sigman, Tecumseh, 3:34; def. Tyler Jones, Douglas, 6-4. Fifth place.
150 pounds – Zathan Clingenpeel pinned by Anthony Radke, Cache, 1:26; bye; pinned by Landon Bowles, Blanchard, 1:17.
165 pounds – Jessiah Baeza pinned by Tyren Alexander, Chickasha, 1:26: bye; pinned Peyton Smith, McLoud, 1:53; pinned Reno Hamons, Weatherford, 1:00; pinneed by Tyren Alexander, Chickasha, 3:09; pinned by David Tillery, Bridge Creek, 3:37. Sixth place.
175 pounds – Ivan Ramirez bye; pinned by Jace Frazier, Tecumseh, 2:16; pinned Eli Lobaugh, Lexington, 4:18; pinned by Kaleb Duran, Weatherford, 1:26.
190 pounds – L. J. Mason lost to Shane Lundy, Bridge Creek, 6-0; bye; pinned Conner Muldowney, Cache, 3:43; def. Cordell Breusch, McLoud, 106; pinned by Noah Mcdoulett, Tuttle, 5;13; def. Christopher Curry, Douglass, 10-5. Fifth place.
285 pounds – Kye Herrera pinned by Jace Warren, Tuttle, 1:14; bye; pinned by Kolby Houser, Bridge Creek, 0:25.
